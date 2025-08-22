Belkin’s new iPhone chargers are great news for the Pixel 10 series

What’s happened? Belkin has launched “the world’s first Qi2 25W certified wireless charging collection”, for the easy wireless charging of your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. But it’s not just Apple’s devices which will benefit from the new chargers.

Google announced its new Pixel 10 series earlier in the week, the first major Android phones to have Qi2 built-in, which means they’re compatible with MagSafe accessories for iPhone.

The three new chargers from Belkin are compatible with a range of Apple handsets, from the iPhone 12 through to the latest iPhone 16 (but the iPhone 16e isn’t supported).

The Belkin Ultracharge 3in1 and UltraCharge 3in1 Pro offer simultaneous wireless charging for iPhone, Apple Watch and Airpods, while the the Ultracharge 2in1 can top up your phone and AirPods.

This is important because: Android phone owners have been looking enviously at the MagSafe compatibility on iPhones for a number of years. Sure there have been phone cases which sort of solve it, but with Google’s introduction of Qi2 on the Pixel 10 series, the market is primed for exciting expansion.

The Qi2 standard allows for wireless charging speeds up to 25W, which is a decent chunk faster than the 15W max with Qi1.

With more phone supporting the Qi2 standard, we’ll see more charging accessories, mounts, and stands come to market, bringing greater versatility to our devices.

Qi2 adoption will also make it easier to switch phone brands, if your Qi2 accessories are also compatible with handsets from other manufacturers.

Why should I care? If you’re an iPhone owner, you’ll be able to wirelessly charge your phone faster, while prospective Pixel 10 owners have even more Qi2 accessories to choose from.

Belkin says its new chargers can replenish an iPhone from 0-50% in 29 minutes, while the 3in1 Pro can get an Apple Watch from 0-80% in the same time.

Over on Google’s side of the fence, only the Pixel 10 Pro XL – equipped with Qi2.2 – can wirelessly charge at 25W. The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold top out at 15W.

Okay, what’s next? Belkin’s new trio of chargers are available to buy now.