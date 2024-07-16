While Google’s August 2024 event isn’t until next month, we may already have a good look at what’s to come with the Google Pixel 9 series. That’s because the entire Google Pixel 9 lineup has just leaked through the NCC regulatory agency (the Taiwanese version of the FCC) with some revealing photos of all models, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and other important details, as found by Android Authority.

This isn’t the first time that the Pixel 9 phones have leaked, but this could be the most informative one yet. Along with the photos, we have information on the battery sizes, new charging speeds, and more.

Recommended Videos

Four Pixel 9 devices have shown up in the NCC listings: the Pixel 9 (model number GUR25), Pixel 9 Pro (GEC77), Pixel 9 Pro XL (GZC4K), and Pixel 9 Pro Fold (GGH2X). Along with these NCC records are photos of all the internals of each phone.

The biggest reveal from this leak is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The internal photos provide us with some key bits of information that we’ve already suspected from previous renders. It appears that the inner selfie camera is now in the top-right corner rather than slightly off-center like in the first Pixel Fold. The camera bar has also been replaced with a rectangular camera module that houses two pill-shaped camera lenses.

The inner display of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold also looks to have slightly thinner top and bottom bezels, which would be a welcome change. The original Pixel Fold had rather chunky bezels that were definitely bothersome, though it was something you got used to over time.

The crease may also be reduced a bit, though that can’t be confirmed until people get some real hands-on time with the phone. Lastly, it appears that the hinge design may have improved, as these photos show the Pixel 9 Pro Fold opened flat.

Previous Next 1 of 3 Pixel 9 NCC Pixel 9 Pro NCC Pixel 9 Pro XL NCC

As for the leaked internal images of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, they appear to line up with previous leaks and renders. The camera bar has been tweaked to be an elongated capsule, and the sides are a bit more flat.

The charging speeds may also be an improvement over what we’ve had before. According to the NCC, it looks like the Pixel 9 Pro XL will have 32.67W, which may be rounded up to 35W. For reference, the Pixel 8 Pro currently only has up to 30W charging. The NCC also reports a new 45W Google-branded charging brick.

This report also revealed the battery sizes. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro both have a 4,558mAh battery; the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be 4,942mAh, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be 4,560mAh.

All of the Pixel 9 models will be certified for Thread, though the base model Pixel 9 will lack UWB.

We expect the Google Pixel 9 series to be revealed next month during the Made by Google event on August 13, with a launch later in August.