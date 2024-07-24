 Skip to main content
Here’s what the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL looks like next to the Pixel 8 Pro

A person holding the blue Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

A new leak about the upcoming Google Pixel 9 lineup includes a video on YouTube showing the Pixel 8 Pro next to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The video by Pixophone doesn’t reveal anything new about the Pixel 9 Pro XL that we didn’t already know. Nonetheless, it’s nice to see the handset side by side for what appears to be the first time on video.

As you can see in the video, both phones feature the same matte finish on the back and appear very similar in size. However, differences between the two handsets soon become apparent.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a flat frame, unlike the curved edges of the Pixel 8 Pro. The cameras are also different; the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s camera bar doesn’t extend to the edges, and it’s a more oval shape. Both phones have rounded corners.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will be unveiled on Tuesday, August 13, at a Made by Google event, along with the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, the first XL version since 2019, is anticipated to have a 6.5-inch display as opposed to the Pixel 9 Pro’s 6.1-inch display.

Apart from this and the aforementioned design changes, the two Pro phones are expected to have similar features. Both are likely to have primary, ultrawide, and telephoto cameras and incorporate Google Gemini, the company’s AI tools, heavily.

Recently, we also heard about the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and perhaps the Pixel 9 Pro will have 16GB of RAM. Until now, no Pixel phone has shipped with more than 12GB of RAM.

In the past few days, Google has released tease videos for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. We have not seen an official video of the regular Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, but perhaps Google will share it soon.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
