The Google Pixel 9’s camera specs leaked, and they sound phenomenal

Following Samsung’s recent Galaxy Unpacked event, the focus now shifts to Google, which is set to unveil its Google Pixel 9 series on August 13. What can we expect from the new Pixel phones? Android Authority says a significant camera improvement will occur across the board.

Google Pixel phones have consistently received high ratings for their cameras. With the impending release of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, all-new Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the company’s stronghold in this aspect of smartphone technology appears to be secure.

The company is expected to change most of the sensors in this year’s Pixel phone lineup. On the regular Pixel 9, this means replacing the Sony IMX386 ultrawide lens found on the Google Pixel 8 with the all-new Sony IMX858. That lens is bigger and more versatile than on the previous model, especially in lowlight conditions.

Google keeps the same primary sensor (Samsung GNK) and front-facing camera (a Samsung 3J1), but another change is anticipated. The standard Pixel 9 will feature an autofocus-enabled front-facing camera for the first time, similar to last year’s Google Pixel 8 Pro, which had a fixed-focus selfie camera.

On the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, we can expect to see the same sensor, the Sony IMX858, that the Pixel 9 uses on its ultrawide lens. While we anticipate minimal changes to the two phones’ ultrawide and telephoto cameras, the sensor should substantially improve the front-facing camera.

Android Authority explains that the Pixel 9 Pro’s front camera will be “an absolute beast compared to most other devices” since the new Sony sensor is primarily designed for rear-facing cameras, making it much larger than the front-facing cameras found in other phones.

In summary, here’s the camera lineup for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL:

Pixel 9 — Main: Samsung GNK 1/1.31-inch 50 MP OIS, same as Pixel 8; Ultrawide: Sony IMX858 1/2.51-inch 50 MP, new; Front: Samsung 3J1 1/3-inch 10.5 MP, now with Autofocus

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL — Main: Samsung GNK 1/1.31-inch, 50 MP OIS, same as Pixel 8 Pro; Ultrawide: Sony IMX858 1/2.51-inch, 50 MP, new; Telephoto: Sony IMX858 1/2.51-inch, 50 MP OIS, new; Front: Sony IMX858 1/2.51-inch, 50 MP with Autofocus, new

Android Authority also has new camera information for the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is expected to replace the first-generation Pixel Fold. Interestingly, some changes are downgrades.

We should see a Samsung 3LU (1/3.2-inch) for the phone’s ultrawide camera, representing an improvement from the Sony IMX386 found on the Pixel Fold. In a twist, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold Pro selfie cameras are being changed to a Samsung 3K1 (2/3.94 inches) instead of the Sony IMX355 and Samsung 3J1 found on the older model.

Why the downgrade? Android Authority says that compromises are necessary given that the next Pixel foldable is expected to be almost 2mm thinner. It says, “Hopefully, the new sensors will not affect camera quality too much.”

The report also notes that an upgraded version of the Pixel Camera app will mean support for recording 8K at 30 frames per second for at least one of the new Pixels.

There’s much to unpack here, but it’s all mostly good. We should know soon enough, as August 13 is less than a month away.