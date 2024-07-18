If you’ve kept up with the news cycle over the last few weeks, you’ll know that the Google Pixel 9 Pro has leaked … a lot. After countless leaks spoiling the phone’s design, specs, and more, Google has gone ahead and revealed the phone itself — a month ahead of its official release.

The teaser video, aptly called “Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro,” starts with a demonstration of Google Gemini, suggesting that Gemini will be a big focus for the Pixel 9 Pro. We then see the back of the Pixel 9 Pro with the text “Oh hi AI,” followed by the Pixel 9 Pro name and a reminder about its August 13 launch.

Recommended Videos

Our brief look at the Google Pixel 9 Pro aligns with what we’ve seen in leaks. The phone appears to have rounded corners, flat edges, and a new take on Google’s iconic camera bar. It’s also all but confirmed that there are three rear cameras, a flash, and the same temperature sensor introduced on the Pixel 8 Pro last year.

Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro

Thanks to a big camera leak earlier this week, we expect the Pixel 9 Pro to offer a 50-megapixel main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephoto camera. We’re also expecting a Tensor G4 chipset, at least seven years of software updates, and plenty of AI. Along with the Pixel 9 Pro, we should also see the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

It’s unclear if Google will tease its other phones like this, but one thing is for certain: We don’t have much longer to wait before we can stop talking about leaks and teasers. The Made by Google event on August 13 should reveal all, and it’ll be here before you know it.