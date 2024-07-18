 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is official, and this is your first look at it

By
Official teaser of the Google Pixel 9 Pro.
Google

If you’ve kept up with the news cycle over the last few weeks, you’ll know that the Google Pixel 9 Pro has leaked … a lot. After countless leaks spoiling the phone’s design, specs, and more, Google has gone ahead and revealed the phone itself — a month ahead of its official release.

The teaser video, aptly called “Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro,” starts with a demonstration of Google Gemini, suggesting that Gemini will be a big focus for the Pixel 9 Pro. We then see the back of the Pixel 9 Pro with the text “Oh hi AI,” followed by the Pixel 9 Pro name and a reminder about its August 13 launch.

Recommended Videos

Our brief look at the Google Pixel 9 Pro aligns with what we’ve seen in leaks. The phone appears to have rounded corners, flat edges, and a new take on Google’s iconic camera bar. It’s also all but confirmed that there are three rear cameras, a flash, and the same temperature sensor introduced on the Pixel 8 Pro last year.

Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro

Thanks to a big camera leak earlier this week, we expect the Pixel 9 Pro to offer a 50-megapixel main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephoto camera. We’re also expecting a Tensor G4 chipset, at least seven years of software updates, and plenty of AI. Along with the Pixel 9 Pro, we should also see the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

It’s unclear if Google will tease its other phones like this, but one thing is for certain: We don’t have much longer to wait before we can stop talking about leaks and teasers. The Made by Google event on August 13 should reveal all, and it’ll be here before you know it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
Update your Google Pixel phone right now to fix a big security issue
A person holding the Google Pixel 8a

Google just rolled out its July security update for Pixel devices. While last month's Feature Drop added some cool features, like Gemini Nano on more devices, this month's update addresses a critical security vulnerability. So, if you have a Google Pixel device from the Pixel 5a and later with Android 14, make sure to update it as soon as possible.

What’s the critical security issue? It’s known as CVE–2024–31320, which Google says, under certain conditions, allows third-party apps (“3p”) to bypass user prompts. If you have seen this happening on your Pixel device, then you should be aware that it’s not a good thing to have. So make sure you grab the July security update ASAP.

Read more
The Google Pixel 9 just appeared again in a surprising new leak
A person holding the Google Pixel 8, showing the back of the phone.

When selecting colors for their upcoming smartphones, companies like Google, Samsung, and Apple put a lot of effort into finding the perfect shades to appeal to the widest range of people. However, there are times when they surprise us by introducing a striking color that may not be for everyone -- but certainly gets people talking.

Case in point: A new leak allegedly shows an upcoming Google Pixel 9 in a vibrant pink color. If true, this color would undoubtedly turn heads, resembling something out of the Barbie movie from last year. A video showing the possible color choice was posted on X (formerly Twitter) along with the text, "Pixel 9 is already out in Algeria."

Read more
There’s something seriously wrong with the Google Pixel 6
The Google Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6a all lined up on a wooden desk.

If you have a Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6a phone, you’ll want to avoid doing a factory reset on it. Why? Apparently, doing so may brick the phone right now, according to a report on Tech-Issues Today and found by The Verge. Google is aware of the issue and investigating, according to a comment found in the Pixel support forums.

Users within this forum thread have attempted to reset their phones, but then the phone does not boot up. Instead, it throws up the following error message: “Cannot load Android system. Your data may be corrupt. If you continue to get this message, you may need to perform a factory data reset and erase all user data stored on this device.”

Read more