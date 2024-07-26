Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: news, rumored price, release date, and more

Though Samsung is the brand that is best known for foldables in the U.S., that’s changed in recent years, with Google and other brands joining the fray. The Google Pixel Fold was Google’s first foldable, and it had a relatively strong start.

We’re expecting a sequel to the first Pixel Fold with the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which we originally thought was going to be called the Pixel Fold 2. Here are all the details we know so far about Google’s next foldable.

Typically, Google has held its main Pixel event in the fall, around October. But Google is shaking things up a bit this year.

The next Made by Google event will be taking place earlier than normal, as the company announced an event for August 13 in Mountain View, California. This is where we expect Google to announce the Pixel 9 series, which will include the base model Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It is also likely we will see the Pixel Watch 3.

Last year’s Pixel Fold was originally announced on May 10, 2023, during Google I/O and became available to purchase on June 28. It’s unclear whether the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have a longer wait between announcement and release or if it will just launch alongside the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup.

Foldables have never been cheap, and the Google Pixel Fold is no exception. The first Pixel Fold starts at an eye-watering $1,799 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB variant will set you back $1,919.

Given the possible upgrades in specs this time around, it won’t be surprising to see the Pixel 9 Pro Fold have a similar price tag — or an even higher one. After all, Samsung raised the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 by $100 each, despite minimal differences from their predecessors. Google could follow in the footsteps of its competition. We haven’t heard much about what the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will cost, so we’ll just need to wait and see.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: design

While other foldables have retained the same overall design for a few generations, it looks like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is in for some major design changes already, despite being only the second generation of Google’s foldable. Google has already released its own teaser for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, confirming a lot of the rumors that we’ve heard in previous leaks.

First, the most noticeable change is the camera module. The first Google Pixel Fold had a camera bar similar to what we see on the Pixel 8 series and which has remained the same since the Google Pixel 6 line. But the Pixel 9 series is getting a revised camera bar module, and that includes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. On the Fold, the camera bar has been replaced with a rectangular module that houses two elongated pill-shaped camera lenses, along with the LED flash.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold also seems to have flattened the frame edges a bit. The first iteration had rounded edges, but based on the leaks and renders of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it appears to be a bit more flat. This would be more in line with the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup.

Another change is the location of the inner display selfie camera. While it was slightly off-center in the first generation, it appears to have moved into the top-right corner of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The inner display also seems likely to have slimmer bezels and a reduced crease. It is also possible that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will finally be able to open fully flat without requiring pressure (like the first Pixel Fold does).

Other reports have also indicated some changes coming to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s cover display. The first Pixel Fold has a 5.8-inch cover display, but the Pixel 9 Pro Fold seems to be bumping it up to 6.4 inches this time. The inner display will also increase, going from 7.6 inches to 7.9 inches.

The leaks on the Pixel Fold 2 don't have the display sizes right. 8.02" for the foldable display and 6.29" for the cover display. Panel production starts in April! It is coming. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 12, 2024

However, there are some contradictory leaks regarding the display sizes. Display analyst Ross Young posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Pixel Fold 2 will have an 8.02-inch inner display and a 6.29-inch cover display. It’s unclear which leak is accurate right now, but one thing is for certain: the Pixel Fold 2 will definitely be larger.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: specs

Though the first Pixel Fold came with the Google Tensor G2 chip, it looks like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be going straight to the Tensor G4, skipping the Tensor G3 that’s currently in the Pixel 8 lineup. After all, the G4 is expected with the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup, so this makes sense if the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is released alongside the other models.

With the Tensor G4, it could offer a big boost in AI performance, which Google is going all-in on. There have also been whispers that the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have 16GB RAM, which would be a first for any Pixel device.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: cameras

Again, the Pixel Fold 2 looks to be heading toward a radical redesign of the camera module, which would involve replacing the camera bar with a rectangular bump.

Don’t be fooled by the two rows of pill-shaped cutouts, though. While it looks like a quad-lens system, it’s more likely that it’s just three lenses, an LED flash, and some extra sensors. Perhaps there’s a temperature sensor like the one found on the Pixel 8 Pro or a depth sensor.

As mentioned earlier, the selfie camera, which has moved to the top-right corner instead of being off-center on the inner display, is also rumored to be under-display this time around. It will also have a different sensor than the 8MP one used on the inner screen on the first Pixel Fold.

There is no word yet on the specs of the camera hardware itself, such as the megapixel count. Regardless, it’s safe to expect improved image processing and AI photo editing tricks, especially if rumors of a Tensor G4 chip are to be believed.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: battery life

A big leak of the entire Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, revealed the battery specs. For the Pixel 9 Pro Fold specifically, we’re looking at a 4,560mAh battery capacity. This would be less than the first generation’s 4,821mAh battery.

If true, this would be very disappointing, especially considering that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be a bit larger than its predecessor. Hopefully, the Tensor G4 chip will be more power efficient than the G2.

Considering the time frame for the release of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it is likely to ship with Android 15 out of the box, like the rest of the Pixel 9 series.

Similar to the Pixel 8 line, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold should also receive seven years of software updates. Of course, this assumes the hardware holds up for seven years, which the original Pixel Fold hasn’t done a great job of.