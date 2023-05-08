Google I/O 2023: how to watch and everything we’re expecting

Every summer, Google presents its I/O conference, where the company gives us a look at everything it has planned for the following months — from major Android updates to the launch of exciting new hardware. Google I/O 2023 looks like it might be one of the company’s most memorable showcases to date, with the anticipated launch announcements for both the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet (among other things).

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Google I/O 2023 from home, as well as everything we’re expecting the company to announce during the keynote showcase so that you can stay up-to-date on what’s coming next from Google.

How to watch Google I/O 2023

There are two main ways to watch Google I/O 2023 via official Google streams. The first is through the Google I/O website. Here, you’ll be able to watch the keynote showcase, as well as join additional breakout presentations aimed at developers and other parts of the Google community. If you don’t want to watch the showcase through Google’s website, you can also stream it on YouTube.

There won’t be much difference between the streams, especially since Google turns off the live chat feature for its streams, so just watch it on whichever platform you prefer. If you aren’t able to catch the stream live, the keynote presentation will be recorded and posted to Google’s YouTube channel, which can be found via the link above.

What time does Google I/O 2023 begin?

The Google I/O 2023 keynote showcase will take place starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Previous Google I/O conferences typically ran for a few days, however, the 2023 conference will only be happening on one day, May 10.

For those only interested in the keynote presentation where the biggest announcements are made, there won’t be much of a noticeable difference as the keynote is expected to run for about two hours, the same length as it’s been in years past. The event will be hosted in Mountain View, California, in the Shoreline Amphitheater, before a live audience.

Here’s everything we’re expecting to see during the keynote showcase:

Google Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a is the latest device in the Pixel A series, which is the budget counterpart to the base Pixel models that launch every fall. While a Pixel A series announcement has been pretty much a given for every Google I/O conference over the last several years, the Pixel 7a is set to be a unique entry in the series.

Rumor has it that the Pixel 7a is going to be the final addition to the A series, as it’s becoming too close to the base Pixel model in both price and features. The Pixel 7a is expected to cost $499, $50 more than the Pixel 6a, and just $100 cheaper than the Pixel 7. It’s also rumored to have the best specs of any of the A series phones, with features such as a 90Hz refresh rate, wireless charging support, and the Google Tensor G2 chipset.

If this really is it for the Pixel 7a, it seems like it’ll be going out with a bang. It’s unclear if Google will be making the announcement that the Pixel 7a is the final entry in the Pixel A series during the keynote, but don’t expect a Pixel 8a next year.

Google Pixel Fold

After much speculation, we’re expecting the Pixel Fold to finally debut during Google I/O 2023. The Pixel Fold seems like it might become an immediate pillar of Google’s smartphone lineup — and for good reason, if everything we’ve heard about it is true.

The Pixel Fold seems like it might be able to go head-to-head with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Oppo Find N2 thanks to its large, 7.6-inch inner display, the Tensor G2 chipset, and powerhouse camera array. While it’s still to be seen, the Pixel Fold will likely be an instant hit for fans of foldable devices, especially in the U.S., where the market for foldables is still developing.

Since the Pixel Fold is a first for Google, there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding it and how Google will be implementing it in the future. Rumor has it that it’ll be replacing the Pixel A series in the company’s annual lineup of devices, but before that can happen, Google needs to take the first step and launch the foldable. Because it’s new territory for the company, the Pixel Fold announcement will likely be a big part of the I/O keynote presentation.

Google Pixel Tablet

Announced in a teaser during Google I/O 2022, we’ve waited a long time for the Pixel Tablet to be released. Luckily, it looks like we’ll finally be seeing its debut during the keynote. Google has dipped its toes in the tablet market a few times in the past to mixed results. However, the Pixel Tablet appears to be a fresh start for the company’s tablet offerings.

The tablet will hopefully lean heavily into the tablet-centric features that were at the forefront of Android 12L and Android 13’s marketing, making it one of the best-optimized Android tablets on the market. However, Google has promised a lot with its tablets before, but has not exactly seen the success that its fans have hoped for with its previous offerings. Hopefully, the Pixel Tablet turns over a new leaf for the company’s tablet ambitions.

One of the big mysteries that’s gone unanswered via leaks and rumors surrounding the Pixel Tablet is the detachable speaker stand that was seen in the initial announcement trailer that debuted last year. Some rumors say that the stand will be included with the purchase of every Pixel Tablet, but others say that the stand will be sold separately for an additional $129. Either way, it seems like we’ll be getting the answer when it’s finally revealed in full during the keynote.

Google Pixel 8

With how packed the rest of Google I/O 2023 is, it seems unlikely we’ll get a full reveal of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. However, it’s not out of the question that Google will mention the upcoming entries in its flagship smartphone line in some manner. We’re not expecting much, but it’s likely that we’ll get something along the lines of a teaser image or short video, as Google has done in years past.

Based on Google’s release schedule, it makes sense that we won’t be seeing the Pixel 8 until later this year in the fall. Luckily, there’s plenty more for Google fans to be kept busy with while they wait for the next entry in the main Pixel series.

Everything else we expect from I/O 2023

While hardware announcements are all well and good, there’s still plenty more to expect from Google in its keynote showcase on the software side of things. The biggest pieces of software news to expect from the conference are any details on Android 14, Google’s next major OS update. We aren’t expecting Android 14’s official launch until August or September, but we’ll likely get some announcements on new features and probably a new beta version.

In addition to Android 14, many eyes have been on Google Bard, Google’s chatbot competitor to ChatGPT. The company has been testing the chatbot following its poorly received showcase earlier this year, and Google I/O 2023 seems like a good place for Google Bard to be shown again. Hopefully, this time it’ll be able to impress people.

There are likely to be some additional surprises that we don’t even know about yet for I/O 2023. Google likes to keep a handful of things up its sleeve for surprise announcements, so expect to see a few things that haven’t been covered here during the keynote. There likely won’t be anything huge that we haven’t heard rumors about, but it’s always possible.

