The Google Pixel 8a leaked again, and now I’m nervous

Joe Maring
By
Pixel 7a back.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Just about everything regarding the Google Pixel 8a has leaked at this point. We’ve seen high-quality renders of the phone, its specs are everywhere online, and its release date is all but guaranteed. A new Pixel 8a leak appeared online today, and after seeing it, I’m feeling a bit nervous.

TechDroider on X (formerly Twitter) shared two hands-on photos of the Pixel 8a today, including pictures of the front and back of the phone. The back of the phone showcases a black color with a matte finish that looks quite good. We also get a clear view of the two rear cameras, the Google “G” logo in the middle, and the rounded corners.

But it’s the picture of the front of the phone that has me worried. Look toward the bottom of the screen, and you see a chunky bezel. In fact, the bezels surrounding the rest of the phone are quite big, too. Are big bezels a dea breaker? Not by any means. But it does give the Pixel 8a a very cheap appearance, similar to a phone like the Moto G Power 5G (2024).

It’s entirely possible this is just an odd angle, and in reality, the Pixel 8a’s bezels won’t be this unsightly. But based on what we’re seeing here, I’m not loving it.

These photos don’t reveal anything else about the Pixel 8a, but at this point, there’s not much else to know. Previous leaks have detailed pretty much everything about the phone. We’re expecting a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Google’s Tensor G3 processor, a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, a 4,500mAh battery, and 27-watt wired charging. Google is expected to deliver all of that for the same $500 asking price that the Google Pixel 7a retails for, which sounds like an impressive package — bezels and all.

The Google Pixel 8a will likely be announced on May 14 during Google I/O 2024.

Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Have one of these Google Pixel phones? You’re getting Circle to Search
Someone holding the Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a next to each other.

Circle to Search — Google's excellent search tool that debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S24 earlier this year — is about to become available to more people. Specifically, it's coming to a bunch more Pixel devices, giving even more people a chance to use it for themselves.

As the name implies, Circle to Search allows you to circle or scribble anything on your screen to perform a Google Search for it. It's great for those times you see something on your phone and want to know more about it, but aren't sure how to type out a Google Search for it. It launched on the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra in January and then quickly made its way to the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Read more
Google Pixel 9: news, rumored price, release date, and more
Front and rear profile of leaked Google Pixel 9 renders.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are Google's latest and most powerful devices, but it won't be that way for long. Rumors of the Google Pixel 8a mean this pair of flagships will be supplanted as the latest Google phones fairly soon — but they'll be able to hold on to the title of "most powerful" for a little while longer. The Google Pixel 9 range, while definitely on the way, isn't due to arrive any time soon.

But when it does, it's sure to be a pair of blockbusters. Leaks for the Pixel 9 family are a little thin on the ground at the moment, but it seems as if Google is planning on making some big changes this time around. If leaks are correct, we expect a new look and some exciting new AI features that go beyond what we've seen before.

Read more
We have some bad news about the Google Pixel 9
A render of the Google Pixel 9 smartphone in black.

When the first wave of Google Pixel 9 series leaks arrived on the scene a few weeks ago, what really got us excited was the camera upgrade for the entry-level model. The leaked renders envisioned a triple-lens rear camera setup for the Pixel 9 that added a periscope-style telephoto snapper at the back alongside a radical design change.

Well, it seems those changes will remain a pipe dream, at least in 2024. OnLeaks, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared alleged renders of the Pixel 9, claiming that the triple-camera devices in those leaked renders actually depicted the pricier Pixel 9 Pro and a new Pixel 9 Pro XL variant.

Read more