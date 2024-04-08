The Google Pixel 8a leaked again, and now I’m nervous

Just about everything regarding the Google Pixel 8a has leaked at this point. We’ve seen high-quality renders of the phone, its specs are everywhere online, and its release date is all but guaranteed. A new Pixel 8a leak appeared online today, and after seeing it, I’m feeling a bit nervous.

TechDroider on X (formerly Twitter) shared two hands-on photos of the Pixel 8a today, including pictures of the front and back of the phone. The back of the phone showcases a black color with a matte finish that looks quite good. We also get a clear view of the two rear cameras, the Google “G” logo in the middle, and the rounded corners.

Recommended Videos

But it’s the picture of the front of the phone that has me worried. Look toward the bottom of the screen, and you see a chunky bezel. In fact, the bezels surrounding the rest of the phone are quite big, too. Are big bezels a dea breaker? Not by any means. But it does give the Pixel 8a a very cheap appearance, similar to a phone like the Moto G Power 5G (2024).

It’s entirely possible this is just an odd angle, and in reality, the Pixel 8a’s bezels won’t be this unsightly. But based on what we’re seeing here, I’m not loving it.

These photos don’t reveal anything else about the Pixel 8a, but at this point, there’s not much else to know. Previous leaks have detailed pretty much everything about the phone. We’re expecting a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Google’s Tensor G3 processor, a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, a 4,500mAh battery, and 27-watt wired charging. Google is expected to deliver all of that for the same $500 asking price that the Google Pixel 7a retails for, which sounds like an impressive package — bezels and all.

The Google Pixel 8a will likely be announced on May 14 during Google I/O 2024.

Editors' Recommendations