Is the OnePlus Watch 2 waterproof?

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
The OnePlus Watch 2 on someone's wrist, showing the weather app.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Are you interested in purchasing a Wear OS smartwatch and wondering if the OnePlus Watch 2 is worth your consideration? The watch was launched alongside the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones and has received better reviews than its predecessor, the original OnePlus Watch.

The Watch 2 has been praised for its sleek design and long battery life, making it a top contender in the smartwatch market in 2024. But there are some important questions you should ask before you buy it. Is the OnePlus Watch 2 waterproof? Can you use the watch when swimming? Is it okay to use it when water skiing? Let’s take a look.

Is the OnePlus Watch 2 waterproof?

Workouts app on the OnePlus Watch 2.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The OnePlus Watch 2 is water-resistant but not waterproof, much like the Apple Watch Series 9 and most other smartwatches.

It can withstand being submerged in water up to 50 meters for 30 minutes without damage. Additionally, it has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The watch is also incredibly durable, with a MIL-STD-810H rating that guarantees its durability in various conditions.

This is a very standard water resistance rating for most smartwatches these days. Especially considering the OnePlus Watch 2’s competitive $300 price tag, it’s not a bad setup at all.

What the water-resistant rating means

The OnePlus Watch 2 sitting on a window sill.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The OnePlus Watch 2 is designed to be water-resistant up to 5ATM, which means it can withstand being submerged in freshwater for short periods without damage. Therefore, you can wear it while swimming or briefly showering without issues.

However, it is essential to note that the watch is unsuitable for hot or saltwater use. Exposure to hot water can degrade the watch’s seals, resulting in water damage.

Similarly, saltwater can corrode the watch’s metal components and affect its performance. Therefore, it is recommended that you avoid using the OnePlus Watch 2 in hot springs, saunas, or while water skiing. Additionally, the watch is not intended for deep diving and should not be used for activities that involve high-pressure water jets.

The OnePlus Watch 2 isn’t completely immune to water damage — and it is not 100% waterproof — but it does have the standard array of water resistance we come to expect on a smartwatch in 2024. The OnePlus Watch 2 isn’t a perfect wearable, but as far as water resistance is concerned, there’s nothing to worry about here.

