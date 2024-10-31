 Skip to main content
OnePlus has quietly announced the OnePlus 13, its most powerful phone yet

Official OnePlus 13 product renders showing rear panel colors.
Don’t worry — this isn’t a Halloween trick; it’s a much-anticipated treat. The OnePlus 13 has been officially announced. While the highly anticipated handset will first launch in China, a global release is sure to follow. The OnePlus 13 will replace the OnePlus 12, which continues to be one of our favorite smartphones of the year.

As expected, the OnePlus 13 features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and offers up to 24GB of RAM for smooth performance even in demanding tasks and games. The phone includes a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate to deliver vibrant colors, deep blacks, and smooth motion. Typical brightness for the display is rated at 800 nits, while peak brightness is an impressive 4,500 nits.

The OnePlus 13 has moved away from the curved designs of its predecessors and now features a 2.5D quad-curved structure. While the display appears flat, it has subtle curves on all sides. Because of this, the OnePlus 13 is slightly shorter than its predecessor, although the screen size remains the same.

Official OnePlus 13 product render in three colors.
As rumored, the OnePlus 13 includes a triple camera system once again co-tuned with Hasselblad. This consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Inside the phone is a beefy 6,000mAh battery designed to last the day. It supports 100-watt wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Other notable features include an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, making it more durable than its predecessors, and an all-new ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus 13 launched in China 🇨🇳

🔺6.82&quot; BOE X2 2K 120Hz LTPO Micro Curved OLED Display, 4500nits Peak Brightness 🔅
🔺Snapdragon 8 Elite
🔺50MP LYT-808 (OIS) + 50MP JN5 UW + 50MP LYT-600 (3X) Periscope Telephoto
🔺32MP IMX615 Front
🔺6000mAh🔋+ 100W⚡#OnePlus #OnePlus13
1/3🧵 pic.twitter.com/n4Zsg3FhJV

&mdash; Tech Home  (@TechHome100) October 31, 2024

In China, the OnePlus 13 includes ColorOS 15, based on Android 15. Worldwide, the phone will ship with OxygenOS 15.

The OnePlus 12 officially launched in the U.S. and elsewhere in February after launching in China last December. The OnePlus 13 seems to be ahead of that schedule by about a month, suggesting we could see the new handset in the U.S. in early January.

The China market can begin purchasing the OnePlus 13 on Friday, Nov. 1.

