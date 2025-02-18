Why the OnePlus Watch 3 is missing a key Apple Watch feature in the US and Canada

The OnePlus Watch 3 has officially launched and has several new features, including an ECG (electrocardiogram) analyzer, which was unavailable in the second-generation model.

However, as OnePlus told 9to5Google, this feature will not be accessible to users in the U.S. and Canada because the watch has not received official certification for its ECG capabilities from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Despite this limitation, all users, regardless of location, will have access to the new “60-Second Health Check-In” feature expected to be released in the year’s second quarter.

The OnePlus Watch 3, priced at $329, is a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the OnePlus Watch 2. The new model boasts a slightly larger 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,200 nits compared to the 1.43-inch display with just 600 nits on the OnePlus Watch 2. This increased brightness enhances visibility in bright sunlight.

Additionally, the OnePlus Watch 3 features a functional rotating crown that makes it easier to navigate menus and apps. This addresses a common complaint about Watch 2, which had a crown that only served as a button.

The new watch also has a titanium bezel, which is more durable and lighter than the stainless steel bezel found in the previous model.

The OnePlus Watch 3 features Wear OS 5, an improved coprocessor, battery life, and various enhancements. It is particularly notable for its advanced health-related features, starting with the new health check-in that tracks multiple metrics, including heart rate, SpO2 levels, vascular health, wrist temperature, sleep patterns, and overall physical and mental well-being.

Furthermore, thanks to upgraded sensors and algorithms, OnePlus promises more accurate fitness tracking for outdoor activities like running. The Watch 3 includes over 100 sports and 11 professional modes for detailed workout analysis.

The $329 OnePlus Watch 3 is now available for preorder.