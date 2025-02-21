 Skip to main content
Is your OnePlus 13 battery draining too fast? You’re not alone

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus Watch 3.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The OnePlus 13 is one of the newest phones on the market. Now, word is that some early adopters are having battery drain issues.

Many on Reddit have noted that this problem appears new. Unfortunately, there seems to be no quick answer for its cause or resolution.

Most users reporting battery issues on the OnePlus 13 believe the Google Service Framework is the culprit. Clearing the framework’s cache and uninstalling updates for Google Play services resolved the issue.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Still, others believe the issue is related to the OnePlus Health app when paired with a smartwatch.

First released in January worldwide following a late 2024 release in China, the OnePlus 13 has generally received good reviews. Digital Trends, for example, gave it nine out of 10 stars and called it “brilliant.”

The OnePlus 13, the successor to the OnePlus 12, has several significant upgrades and enhancements. It is equipped with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Additionally, it features improved cameras, longer battery life, and a brand-new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, all of which are being praised.

New smartphones often experience battery problems. Typically, the manufacturer releases a software update to quickly resolve such issues. We assume that OnePlus is working on a solution that should be released sooner rather than later.

If you’re experiencing battery drain issues with your OnePlus 13, there are a few steps you can take to resolve the problem. First, check for any available software updates, as these can improve performance. Next, identify any apps that may be using excessive battery power. Some users have found that clearing the cache can also help. Review app permissions and consider uninstalling any suspicious apps you no longer need.

If the problem persists, don’t hesitate to contact OnePlus support for further assistance.

