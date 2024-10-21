 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is Qualcomm’s new smartphone chip, and it’s a big deal

By
Official rendering of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.
Qualcomm

Qualcomm has just announced its next major smartphone chip. The successor to the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 12 is here, and in many ways, it’s a very big deal.

Talking about smartphone chips isn’t always the most exciting thing, but Qualcomm has given us a lot to talk about and look forward to this time around. Let’s get into it.

Recommended Videos

Qualcomm’s new chip has a new name

Qualcomm logo at an event.
Kārlis Dambrāns / Flickr

For starters, there’s the name. Widely expected to be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Qualcomm’s newest mobile chip is called the Snapdragon 8 Elite. On the one hand, it brings the company’s smartphone chips in line with its Snapdragon X Elite laptop chipsets. On the other, it is confusing going from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 last year to the Snapdragon 8 Elite this year.

Related

It’s a significant name change, and it’s one Qualcomm feels indicates how big of an upgrade this year’s chip is. Speaking with Qualcomm’s SVP and GM of Mobile Chris Patrick, he says “this is a special year” for Snapdragon and that the company sees a clear difference “before this chip and after this chip.”

How much faster is it? A lot

qualcomm-snapdragon-8-elite-official-1
Qualcomm

On the note of those upgrades, let’s dig into them. Most smartphone chips have performance cores and efficiency cores. Performance cores handle intensive tasks like gaming and apps, while efficiency cores keep background processes running. For context, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has five performance cores, two efficiency cores, and one prime core (which delivers even more horsepower than performance cores).

The new Snapdragon 8 Elite doesn’t have any efficiency cores. Instead, it has six performance cores and two prime cores. Further, the clock speed of those cores is faster than before. The two prime cores can go up to 4.32GHz — a significant increase from the 3.3GHz maximum speed of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s prime core. Similarly, the performance cores of the Snapdragon 8 Elite are clocked at 3.53GHz — another upgrade from the 3.2GHz maximum of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s performance cores. Qualcomm says this translates to 45% better overall CPU performance while simultaneously delivering a 44% improvement to CPU power efficiency.

Qualcomm shared benchmark test results of the Snapdragon 8 Elite to give an idea of just how much faster this year’s chip really is. Below are Geekbench results from a Snapdragon 8 Elite reference device, compared to our own benchmark results from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Galaxy S24 Plus and the A18 chip inside the iPhone 16 Plus.

Geekbench 6 CPU (Single) Geekbench 6 CPU (Multi)
Snapdragon 8 Elite 3222 10444
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 2333 7129
Apple A18 3462 8564

The single and multi-core scores of the Snapdragon 8 Elite are impressively higher than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Apple’s A18 chip appears to still have the edge in single-core performance, but the Snapdragon 8 Elite tears ahead of it for multi-core performance. We’ll put the Snapdragon 8 Elite through our own tests as soon as we can, but based on what we see so far, it looks like the real deal.

This all-big-core design is something MediaTek first introduced with the Dimensity 9300 chip last year and continued with the Dimensity 9400 earlier this month. It’s very interesting to see Qualcomm also shift to this new design, and the company claims it allows for “speeds never before seen in the smartphone realm.” We’ll certainly need to see for ourselves if that’s true, but at least on paper, it’s an impressive setup.

And that’s just the CPU portion of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The new Adreno GPU is using a sliced architecture for the first time, which should translate to better performance and power efficiency — 40% gains with both, to be exact. It also enables support for Unreal Engine 5’s Nanite system for the first time on a smartphone chip, which should translate to incredibly high graphic fidelity in games that use it.

A splash of AI, too

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera lenses.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

As you’d expect from a chip announcement in 2024, there’s also some AI. This year’s big upgrade is Qualcomm’s Oryon CPU, which is now part of the Qualcomm AI Engine. In human terms, that means the Snapdragon 8 Elite is now capable of many more on-device AI features that previously required the cloud.

Qualcomm provides several examples, including running a multimodal AI assistant capable of interpreting text, voice, and photo input entirely on-device. Similar AI advancements come to photography. Qualcomm designed a new ISP (image signal processor) for the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and thanks to a tighter connection to the chip’s AI engine, that translates to new AI enhancements to autofocus, auto white balance, and auto exposure.

It’s interesting stuff, but manufacturers will decide if and how to implement these tools into their phones. There’s no guarantee the Samsung Galaxy S25 will have all of these things, for example, but it might, and that’s still impressive.

A chip worth getting excited about

Overview of specs for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.
Qualcomm

Smartphone chips usually aren’t exciting things to talk about. But when a chip like the Snapdragon 8 Elite has such significant year-over-year performance and efficiency improvements, that changes.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 proved to be an excellent chip throughout our testing this year. It’s found in many of the best Android phones you can buy in 2024 and is equally capable of fantastic performance and battery life. If the Snapdragon 8 Elite improves those things as much as Qualcomm claims it does, color me impressed.

We expect the first phones with the Snapdragon 8 Elite to launch in 2025, and I can’t wait to get my hands on them.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Mobile Editor
Joe Maring has been the Section Editor of Digital Trends' Mobile team since June 2022. He leads a team of 13 writers and…
Qualcomm’s newest chip will bring AI to cheaper Android phones
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 artwork.

Qualcomm has a new mobile platform on the table, and this one targets upper-midrange smartphones and promises to bring some new AI tricks. The latest from the chipmaker is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which technically succeeds the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, but the company is comparing most of the improvements against the older Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. 
The new platform is said to bring a 15% boost in processing power, a 20% rise in energy efficiency, and a massive 50% jump in graphics capabilities. Based on the 4nm fabrication process, it packs a single prime core, a trio of performance cores, and four efficiency cores. Interestingly, these cores are clocked at a lower frequency compared to those on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. However, this won't be the only area where Qualcomm's latest sounds like a mixed bag.
Qualcomm says the new chip improves AI-assisted face detection accuracy, but it adds that AI also lends a hand at tasks like making sense of routines and how users interact with apps. There are also a handful of new software-side enhancements coming to the Snapdragon Gen 7 series for the first time. 
Those include an AI re-mosaicing system for reducing grainy textures in photos, bringing down noise, and video retouching. Support for Ultra HDR is also a first for the midrange chip. Spatial audio with head tracking and CD-quality wireless audio are a part of the package as well.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 jumps to the X63 cellular modem that promises a higher downlink speed of up to 5Gbps. Interestingly, it adopts the Fast Connect 6700 Bluetooth + Wi-Fi modem instead of the speedier Fast Connect 6900 modem on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. 
The camera capabilities situation is also interesting. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 relies on a triple 12-bit ISP system, while the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 puts its trust in a more advanced triple 18-bit ISP architecture. The latter allows higher-resolution photo and video capture in single and dual camera configurations. 
In fact, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3’s ISP steps down to 120 frames-per-second (fps) slo-mo video capture compared to the 1080p 240 fps video recording allowed by its direct predecessor. Overall, it seems like Qualcomm jumped into its parts bin and crafted a half-new midrange chip for Android phones.
Qualcomm says China’s Vivo and Honor are the first adopters of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. The first wave of phones powered by the new chip is expected to be announced later this month. 

Read more
I’m anxious and excited about this bonkers, industry-changing phone chip
The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor in a case.

Processors, the chips that power our smartphones, can often be overlooked, remembered only by their catchy name. Provided they work, don’t overheat, and incrementally deliver more power and performance every year, it’s hard to get too excited over them, especially when a lot of the magic happens in the background without us even being aware of it.

So, when one comes along that does something radically different to the crowd, it should make us all sit up and take notice — and that’s exactly what MediaTek has done with the Dimensity 9300.
Big, bigger, biggest

Read more
The Google Pixel 8 just got its first update. Here’s what’s new
Holding the Google Pixel 8 Pro in front of a bush.

Google has started seeding a new software update for its Pixel phones, which also happens to be the first one for its latest Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models The update notes don’t mention the arrival of any new features, but the update does fix crucial problems that users have been complaining about in online forums for months and apply to the Pixel 8 series as well as its predecessors.
At the top of the list is a solution for display- and graphics-related woes, including the problem of “a green flash when the display is turning off in certain conditions.” Google’s post mentions a specific scenario where the green screen issue appears, but users have been reporting it for a while.
Moreover, the “green goblin for Pixels” manifests itself in various ways. One user shared an image of the Pixel 8 Pro on Reddit with a vertical green line running across the screen. Others mention random screen flashing or a permanent tint on the panels, both partial and full-screen. The reports date back at least a couple of years and seem to affect phones as old as the Pixel 6 series. 

Previous

Read more