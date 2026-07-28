The Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8 let you ditch your laptop’s grainy webcam

Samsung’s latest foldables can double as a USB webcam for your laptop. The Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8 all support the USB webcam feature, which first debuted on Pixel phones back in 2023 before Samsung brought it to the Galaxy S26 series earlier this year.

How webcam mode works

Android Authority has confirmed the USB webcam option is available on all three new Galaxy Z series devices, making them the first Samsung foldables to offer the feature. As with the Galaxy S26 series, the option appears in the USB settings menu that can be accessed by tapping the notification that pops up when the phone is plugged into a PC.

Selecting the Webcam option under the “Use USB for” list routes the phone’s camera feed directly to the video calling app running on the connected computer. No extra apps or drivers are required on either end.

The hinge gives foldables an edge

Using webcam mode on a Galaxy S26 requires users to prop up the device on a holder or lean it against something to keep the camera angled correctly. Samsung’s new foldables make things easier, as they can be folded halfway so the hinge holds the phone upright and angled toward the user, no stand or case required.

That built-in stand functionality removes a step Galaxy S26 owners still have to work around, either by buying a separate phone mount or improvising with household items. It’s a small difference, but one that makes the feature more practical on a foldable than it ever was on a standard slab phone.

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Convenience set aside, webcam mode offers users a real jump in quality compared to built-in webcams. The main camera on all three models comfortably outclasses most laptop webcams on the market, so users will notice a major improvement in video call quality the moment they switch over. If that sounds like a feature you’d like on your phone, you can preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, or Flip 8 right away, or buy them when they go on sale on August 7.