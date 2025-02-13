Why the OnePlus Open 2 situation is terrible for phone fans

Table of Contents Table of Contents No OnePlus Open 2 Will there ever be an Open 2? Why it’s bad news Where does it leave OnePlus?

For the last months mobile fans have been watching the Oppo Find N5 foldable phone news with interest, as it was widely expected to be very similar to the OnePlus Open 2, which unlike the Oppo phone would almost certainly be released in the U.S. during 2025. Unfortunately, OnePlus has crushed our hopes for such a phone, and clearly stated in a blog post that it has, “made the decision not to release a foldable this year.”

That’s right, no OnePlus Open 2. Here’s what it means, and why it’s bad news.

No OnePlus Open 2

For those who don’t know, Oppo entered into a partnership with OnePlus in 2021, when the two brands (both were also once separate parts of the defunct BBK Electronics empire) began working closely together on software and hardware. The OnePlus blog post shared on its Community Forum starts out by saying the company has been observing the tech world’s interest in the Oppo Find N5, and the anticipation for a OnePlus version of the phone.

“At OnePlus, our core strength and passion lie in setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories,” the company wrote. “With that in mind, we’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year.”

There’s no ambiguity here. It’s very clear that not only will the OnePlus Open 2 not be coming this year, but there won’t be a compact foldable to challenge phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Motorola Razr Plus either. The post goes on to say, “while this may come as a surprise, we believe this is the right approach for us at this time,” and adds how it’s going to let Oppo “take the lead” in foldables.

Will there ever be an Open 2?

If the Find N5 isn’t going to morph into the OnePlus Open 2 in 2025, there would be no point in it doing so in 2026 either, as it would be too far, technically, behind the curve. Few would be excited about a rebranded 2024 foldable in 2026. It seems OnePlus has given itself an entire year to assess how it next approaches foldable phones — it calls this a “pause” and a “recalibration,” indicating it’s not leaving the space completely — but in reality it may have even longer to ponder.

The Oppo Find N3 arrived at the end of 2023, around the same time as the OnePlus Open. Oppo was happy to let the Find N3 continue on throughout 2024 (skipping the Find N4), while OnePlus vaguely refreshed the Open with the OnePlus Open Apex Edition mid-way through the year. The Find N5 looks all set to be a considerable step forward over the Find N3, not least because it will take the crown of “world’s thinnest foldable phone” from the Honor Magic V3.

For this reason, Oppo may decide the Find N5 will carry its big-screen foldable hopes well into 2026. OnePlus and Oppo worked together on the Find N3/Open, meaning it’s unlikely OnePlus will go it alone on the development of an Open 2 and will wait to jointly develop a sequel to the Find N5 with Oppo. When OnePlus decides it’s ready to make another foldable phone, it’s possible such a device won’t arrive until well into 2026. By that point, it may as well follow Oppo’s odd naming decision and call it the OnePlus Open 3.

Why it’s bad news

There are two big reasons why this is bad news. The first is a continued lack of variety in big-screen foldables in the U.S., where it’s the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, or nothing. Both these phones are great — the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was one of my personal favorites last year — but without competition, prices won’t drop and brands won’t feel the need to quickly innovate. OnePlus will tell you the OnePlus Open Apex Edition is its 2025 foldable, but we all know this is marketing spin. It’s a facelift Open, which was released at the end of 2023.

It’s also bad news for adoption, crucial to the growth of foldables in general, and this may be the unsaid reason OnePlus has decided against a foldable this year: they just aren’t selling enough to make it worthwhile. Data collected by Counterpoint Research at the end of 2024 showed global foldable phone shipments decreased slightly between July and September, and that Samsung ruled the market with a 56% share. Tellingly, this number was substantially down on its 70% share for the prior period.

This wasn’t an unforeseen event. In its Worldwide Foldable Phone Forecast released in early 2024, research firm IDC wrote, “Foldables were a hard sell in 2023, as many vendors struggled to move significant inventory. The market has not fully embraced the form factor. High prices and longevity remain a challenge to both consumers and vendors.”

However, it’s not like other brands aren’t finding success with foldables. Vivo and Xiaomi gained ground in 2024 with the X Fold 3 Pro and Mix Flip respectively. Honor continues to build interesting and innovative folding phones, as does Tecno with its Phantom series. OnePlus’s decision (or Oppo’s decision, depending on how you view the partnership) may see it fall behind the competition over the next year. But because the overall Oppo/OnePlus business won’t suffer due to the Find N5’s existence, it’s only BUYERS that suffer, particularly in the U.S. where the other foldables mentioned aren’t officially sold.

Where does it leave OnePlus?

The death of the OnePlus Open 2 in 2025 is bad news for us, but does it leave OnePlus in a terrible position for the year? No, absolutely not. It has kicked off 2025 with what I’m beginning to think is the best phone it has ever made, the OnePlus 13. There are very few downsides to it, and the aggressive price means it really should be at the top of anyone’s list when considering other phones like the Google Pixel 9 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. I think it should be seriously considered over the Galaxy S25 Ultra too. The OnePlus 13R is also well worth your attention.

Even without the Open 2, OnePlus is well on its way to a stellar 2025, but the OnePlus 13’s resounding success is somewhat bittersweet, as if it brought the same magic to the Open 2, along with a modest strategic price drop, it could have stolen the market from the aging (and a bit dull) Galaxy Z Fold 6, and pricey Pixel 9 Pro Fold. But now, sadly, all discussion of the OnePlus Open 2 has become a case of “what could have been.”