Here are some of the specs for the OnePlus Open 2

The OnePlus Open was a heck of a foldable phone that scored a four out of five in our review, and now we have exciting news about its successor. The OnePlus Open 2 is scheduled to launch sometime in 2025 and promises to bring serious upgrades with it, including an even slimmer design. That’s saying something, especially since the original OnePlus Open is already incredibly thin (just 5.8mm) when unfolded.

The news comes courtesy of tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo and through GSMArena’s translation. A previous rumor stated that the OnePlus Open 2 might be less than 10mm when folded, lending credence to the idea of an ultrathin phone.

The camera setup is also getting quite the upgrade. While the OnePlus Open had a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP telephoto lens, the OnePlus Open 2 is set to have two 50MP cameras for the main and ultrawide, as well as a 50MP camera for the telephoto shooter. While it’s a smaller number, the sensor itself is likely getting an upgrade.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite will drive the phone’s day-to-day operations, and it will be powered by an impressive 5,700mAh battery (compared to the 4,805mAh battery on the first model). The OnePlus Open already has an all-day battery and incredibly fast charging, so we hope the Open 2 will be an even better pick.

As for price, we can only guess. The OnePlus Open launched at $1,700, so the Open 2 will likely be at least that much. It’s a high price tag, but quite a few people would say it’s worth it, especially when the Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at $1,900.