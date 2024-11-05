The OnePlus 13 just released in its homeland of China, and while it’s yet to be released in the U.S., there’s a lot to be excited about. Running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of memory storage space, you can import the original Chinese version of the latest Android phone over to the States, or wait until it becomes available at your mobile carrier early next year.

Whatever you choose, as you’re researching the phone’s specs, you’re probably trying to figure out the most important element that any and every smartphone should have: Is the OnePlus 13 waterproof? Let us save you the guesswork with our findings.

Is the OnePlus 13 waterproof?

OnePlus posted on Chinese social media site Weibo that the OnePlus 13 is waterproof in more ways than one. What do we mean by that? It carries a dual rating of IP68 and IP69, a feat that few other phones have accomplished — certainly not an iPhone. The IP68 rating means that the OnePlus 13 will survive water immersion of at least 1.5 meters in depth, while IP69 means that it can handle high-pressure jets in hot water (up to 176 degrees Fahrenheit). A dual IP rating means double the water resistance, which is especially helpful if you’re prone to accidents like dropping your phone in the pool, the ocean water at the beach, or — heavens forbid — the toilet.

Most Android and Apple devices carry only one IP rating, and how they’re rated depends on their design. For example, the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 are both rated IP48, meaning that they can survive water immersion, but problems will arise if any dust or sand particles enter the hinges. All the iPhone 16 models, on the other hand, carry the IP68 rating like their predecessors, granting them durability against water and dust within reason.

The OnePlus 13 has surpassed many of its competitors in that regard with not one but two IP ratings. However, just because the phone carries the IP68 and IP69 ratings doesn’t mean it should be exposed to water in any capacity on a daily basis. If you take pool selfies while sitting on a floating chair in the water or take underwater pictures with your phone while scuba diving (as a hobby or as part of your job as a marine biologist or similar), it’s best to seal it in a waterproof pouch with a lanyard, which you can find on Amazon or any other smartphone accessory retailer. The camera quality may not look the best because the lens is covered in a plastic film, but it’s important to keep in mind that the purpose of the IP ratings is to ensure your phone is protected from accidents, not constant elemental exposure.