OnePlus just fixed a big issue with the OnePlus Watch 2

Owners of the OnePlus Watch 2 are about to receive a new software update that will improve the smartwatch in one key way. The OHealth v4.21.5 update adds a data migration feature that allows switching phones without losing health data, which wasn’t possible previously. Android Authority first spotted the update.

Google’s Wear OS 4 launched with the new data migration feature. However, it wasn’t available on the OnePlus Watch 2 until now. Once you install the update, you can see a new option called “Migrate data” in the profile settings. To use this new tool, your old and new phones must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. You will also need to scan a QR code to initialize the migration process. If you are logged into the OHealth app, make sure that you sign in to the same account on both devices before migrating the data.

The latest OHealth update also lets you control Raise to Walk and media auto launch from your phone instead of the watch.

Although the inability to migrate data from one phone to another didn’t impact daily use of the OnePlus Watch 2, it did make the smartwatch a hassle if you found yourself upgrading or switching phones while using it. Thankfully, from this point forward, that’ll no longer be a problem.

The OnePlus Watch 2, released earlier this year, has been praised for its sleek design and impressive health features. The watch boasts a round face and a stainless steel casing, giving it a premium look and feel. The device has several fitness-tracking features, including GPS, heart rate monitoring, and workout detection. However, our review of the OnePlus Watch 2 noted that the digital crown could have been more functional. The crown rotates similarly to the one on the Apple Watch, but performs no specific action when spun. This contrasts with the Apple Watch, which uses the crown for navigation and scrolling.

Despite the minor issue with the digital crown, the OnePlus Watch 2 is a reliable choice for those seeking a stylish smartwatch with advanced health-tracking capabilities. The recent software update also means you no longer have to worry about losing all of your data if and when you change phones. Now, let’s address the crown, OnePlus.

