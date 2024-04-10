 Skip to main content
Apple issues fix for ‘ghost touch’ problem on older Apple Watches

Trevor Mogg
By

The so-called “ghost touch” issue affecting the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 is apparently impacting some older models, too.

The issue, which sees the Apple Watch performing functions without the user touching the display, came to light in February. Last month, Apple issued an update for the two newer devices, but it said nothing at the time about older Apple Watches.

Fast-forward to April 10 and a reliable tipster has said that Apple is now investigating the ghost touch issue for the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8, and also the Ultra 1. For now, to resolve the issue on these older devices — at least temporarily — users should force restart the watch by holding both buttons at the same time for 10 seconds. They should also ensure that the device is loaded with the latest updates.

It’s possible that in the coming weeks, Apple will roll out an update for the older Apple Watches to finally put to bed the troubling ghost touch issue.

Some Apple Watch owners have been reporting extra letters suddenly appearing when tapping out messages, or even being locked out of their smartwatch while trying to tap in the passcode. Accidental phone calls have also been happening as a result of the ghost touches.

It’s not clear what has been causing the problem, though a report in March suggested it could have something to do with the touchscreen being triggered by static from clothes. Following Apple’s update for the Series 9 and Ultra 2 in March, the display apparently became a bit less sensitive.

