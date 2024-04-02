 Skip to main content
Apple may stop updating one of its best Apple Watches this year

Joe Maring
By
Apple Watch Series 4 Best Smartwatches
Digital Trends

WatchOS 11 — Apple’s next big Apple Watch update — is coming soon. Unfortunately, according to one new report, it looks like the update won’t be available for one of Apple’s best models.

According to iPhoneSoft, the iconic Apple Watch Series 4 will not be updated to watchOS 11 this year. Instead, the list of Apple Watches expected to receive the update is as follows:

  • Apple Watch Series 5
  • Apple Watch Series 6
  • Apple Watch Series 7
  • Apple Watch Series 8
  • Apple Watch Series 9
  • Apple Watch SE
  • Apple Watch SE 2
  • Apple Watch Ultra
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2
On the one hand, this news isn’t all that surprising. The Apple Watch Series 4 launched in 2018, and although Apple doesn’t guarantee a set number of software updates for Apple Watch models, it was only a matter of time before it was laid to rest.  The Apple Watch Series 4 has already received more than five years of software support, launching with watchOS 5 and being updated to watchOS 10 last year.

On the flip side, it is sad to think that the Apple Watch Series 4’s life may finally come to an end this year. The Series 4 ushered in one of the biggest upgrades we’ve ever seen for the Apple Watch, adding a much bigger display, the ECG app, fall detection, and more. It was my personal Apple Watch of choice for years before upgrading to the Apple Watch Series 8, and like many Apple users, it’ll always have a special place in my heart.

We’ll know for sure if the Series 4 is being cut off from updates soon, likely during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). WWDC 2024 is set to take place on June 10 this year.

Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
