Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The OnePlus 12 is the newest phone from OnePlus — and one of the best new phones of 2024. It features a 6.82-inch 2K (QHD+) AMOLED display that uses LTPO technology. It also has a triple-lens rear camera system comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and has up to 16GB of memory and other exciting features. It’s a packed spec list, to say the least.

However, there’s one thing we haven’t addressed yet: Does the OnePlus 12 have a curved screen? And if so, is it a problem you should worry about? Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Does the OnePlus 12 have a curved screen?

Yes, the OnePlus 12 does feature a curved screen. Depending on your feelings about curved smartphone screens, that’s either amazing or terrible news.

The screen curves at the edges, providing a more immersive look than phones without a curved edge. It’s a stark difference from the recently released Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which offers a flat display.

Is the OnePlus 12’s curved screen a problem?

We were quite impressed with the OnePlus 12, but in our review, we noted some issues related to the phone’s curved display.

Let’s start with the positives. The OnePlus 12 has a stunning display that offers bright and vivid colors with deep, rich blacks. The display curves that blend into the phone’s frame provide an illusion of thinner side bezels, which is really lovely.

However, our reviewer, Christine Romero-Chan, pointed out that the curved edges of the display can cause accidental swipes on the screen, mainly when using the phone with one hand. Taps can also be problematic since another finger can sometimes register as touching the edge while holding the phone.

While some users may find the curved screen visually appealing, others may have concerns about functionality. It’s important to note that the problems mentioned with curved screens are not unique to the OnePlus 12 but are present in all phones with curved displays. These issues can include glare, distortion, and accidental touches. If you’re considering buying the OnePlus 12, it’s worth considering these issues and deciding if a curved screen is right for you.

That being said, the OnePlus 12 is much more than just a phone with a curved screen. In addition to its stunning display, it boasts impressive performance, a Hasselblad camera system, and fast wired and wireless charging. The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, making it lightning-fast and able to handle even the most demanding apps and games. The camera system is also a standout feature, offering high-quality photos and videos thanks to Hasselblad’s expertise in the field.

The OnePlus 12 also offers fast charging capabilities. Its wired charging can bring the battery from 0 to 100% in just 30 minutes. Additionally, the phone supports wireless and reverse wireless charging, making it a versatile option for those who are always on the go.

One of the most appealing aspects of the OnePlus 12 is its price. It’s a great value compared to some of the other top smartphones on the market, like the previously mentioned Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the Google Pixel 8 Pro. The curved screen may not be 100% ideal, but it’s also far from a legitimate reason not to consider buying the OnePlus 12.

Editors' Recommendations