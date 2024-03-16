 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Does the OnePlus 12 have a curved screen?

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Person holding green OnePlus 12 phone in hands while playing games.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

The OnePlus 12 is the newest phone from OnePlus — and one of the best new phones of 2024. It features a 6.82-inch 2K (QHD+) AMOLED display that uses LTPO technology. It also has a triple-lens rear camera system comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and has up to 16GB of memory and other exciting features. It’s a packed spec list, to say the least.

However, there’s one thing we haven’t addressed yet: Does the OnePlus 12 have a curved screen? And if so, is it a problem you should worry about? Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Does the OnePlus 12 have a curved screen?

OnePlus 12 held in person's hand running Real Racing 3.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Yes, the OnePlus 12 does feature a curved screen. Depending on your feelings about curved smartphone screens, that’s either amazing or terrible news.

Related

The screen curves at the edges, providing a more immersive look than phones without a curved edge. It’s a stark difference from the recently released Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which offers a flat display.

Is the OnePlus 12’s curved screen a problem?

Samsung Galaxy S24 in Gray (left) and OnePlus 12 in Flowy Emerald.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

We were quite impressed with the OnePlus 12, but in our review, we noted some issues related to the phone’s curved display.

Let’s start with the positives. The OnePlus 12 has a stunning display that offers bright and vivid colors with deep, rich blacks. The display curves that blend into the phone’s frame provide an illusion of thinner side bezels, which is really lovely.

However, our reviewer, Christine Romero-Chan, pointed out that the curved edges of the display can cause accidental swipes on the screen, mainly when using the phone with one hand. Taps can also be problematic since another finger can sometimes register as touching the edge while holding the phone.

OnePlus 12 Flowy Emerald showing Home screen.
Christine Romero-Chan. / Digital Trends

While some users may find the curved screen visually appealing, others may have concerns about functionality. It’s important to note that the problems mentioned with curved screens are not unique to the OnePlus 12 but are present in all phones with curved displays. These issues can include glare, distortion, and accidental touches. If you’re considering buying the OnePlus 12, it’s worth considering these issues and deciding if a curved screen is right for you.

That being said, the OnePlus 12 is much more than just a phone with a curved screen. In addition to its stunning display, it boasts impressive performance, a Hasselblad camera system, and fast wired and wireless charging. The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, making it lightning-fast and able to handle even the most demanding apps and games. The camera system is also a standout feature, offering high-quality photos and videos thanks to Hasselblad’s expertise in the field.

The OnePlus 12 also offers fast charging capabilities. Its wired charging can bring the battery from 0 to 100% in just 30 minutes. Additionally, the phone supports wireless and reverse wireless charging, making it a versatile option for those who are always on the go.

One of the most appealing aspects of the OnePlus 12 is its price. It’s a great value compared to some of the other top smartphones on the market, like the previously mentioned Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the Google Pixel 8 Pro. The curved screen may not be 100% ideal, but it’s also far from a legitimate reason not to consider buying the OnePlus 12.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
OnePlus just made an awkward mistake with the OnePlus 12R
Someone holding the OnePlus 12R, showing the back of the phone.

OnePlus has made a pretty major flub regarding the storage hardware of the OnePlus 12R. The 12R is already one of 2024's best smartphones, but it is now receiving quite some heated flak for something OnePlus got wrong. The company advertised that the OnePlus 12R came equipped with a UFS 4.0 storage module when, in reality, it relies on the older and slower UFS 3.1 standard.

“The OnePlus 12R also still features all the new Trinity Engine features we announced at launch, like launching apps faster than ever and keeping applications locked open for up to 72 hours, and was fully tested using UFS 3.1 storage,” OnePlus President and Chief Operating Officer Kinder Liu said in an official statement.

Read more
Is the OnePlus 12 waterproof?
OnePlus 12 Flowy Emerald laying flat on astroturf.

The OnePlus 12 is considered the "new Android device to beat" this year -- and with good reason. This impressive smartphone boasts a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels at 510 psi and a refresh rate of 120Hz, and it supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It also offers a battery life that lasts up to two days between charges, features a well-received Hasselblad camera system, and much more.

When buying a new smartphone, it's important to consider its durability against accidental drops and water resistance, as these factors affect its longevity. While smartphones are improving in these areas, some models are more robust than others. Thankfully, most smartphones now come with an Ingress Protection (IP) code that indicates their resistance to water and other particles, making it easier to compare different models. So, how does the OnePlus 12 fare in this regard?
Is the OnePlus 12 waterproof?

Read more
Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have a curved screen?
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen, resting on a bench.

Samsung has launched its latest range of smartphones, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra being the most advanced. The device boasts several impressive features, including an upgraded camera system with a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 50MP 5x telephoto lens. The smartphone's display is 40% brighter than the one found in the previous Galaxy S23 Ultra model. The new handset is also made of titanium for the first time.

Speaking of the display and design, does the Galaxy S24 Ultra keep the curved screen like previous models? That's what we're here to find out.
Does the Galaxy S24 Ultra have a curved screen?

Read more