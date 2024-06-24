OnePlus’ new cheap phone has a worrying surprise inside

OnePlus started out making a single smartphone model, but that has changed over the years. The latest in its growing range of devices is the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. In short, this is an entry into OnePlus’ budget-friendly CE range that promises some desirable features for a decent price. Lets see what’s new, and also what’s, unfortunately, a bit old, too.

If you’re familiar with the Nord CE phones, you’ll be pleased to know the screen has been given a significant upgrade compared to previous models. You look at a 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED display which is closer in technology to the old OnePlus 11 than it is to most Nord CE devices. The 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution is paired with a 60Hz to 120Hz maximum refresh rate and a peak 2,100-nit brightness. It also has the same Aqua Touch technology found on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, which makes the screen more responsive when it or your fingers are wet.

Recommended Videos

It’s not quite such good news inside, though, as the Nord CE 4 Lite uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. Those with long memories will remember it from the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, which came along in early 2022, and various other low-cost phones from the same period. It gets 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space, and a MicroSD card slot, but we’re not sure that entirely makes up for using a chip originally unveiled in 2021.

It’s better news when we get to the battery. The 5,110mAh battery gets 80-watt wired SuperVOOC charging that takes it to full in 50 minutes, and OnePlus estimates it’ll return about 50 hours of varied use before needing to visit the charger again. It even has 5W reverse charging to give other devices a quick top up, too. In some regions, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will have a 5,500mAh battery.

On the back is a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 600 camera and a 2MP depth camera, but no wide-angle camera. A 16MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls. The depth camera doesn’t only help with portrait shots — it also assists with a lossless digital zoom to 2x when using the rear camera. Other features on the Nord CE 4 Lite include Android 14 software, an IP54 water and dust resistance rating, dual stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite comes in two colors, Super Silver and Mega Blue, and has a plastic rear panel and chassis. It is available to preorder now for 299 British pounds, or about $378, and it will be released on July 1.

Editors' Recommendations