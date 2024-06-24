OnePlus’ next Android tablet could be record-breaking

OnePlus teasers for new products are always a fun sight. Its latest one gives us an early look at the company’s next tablet, and it sets the stage quite nicely. In a new Weibo post, the company calls the upcoming OnePlus Pad Pro the “most powerful Android tablet” to date. Call us impressed.

The new tablet, likely to be called the “OnePlus Pad 2” in the U.S., is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. However, it’s also possible that OnePlus has chosen the Dimensity 9300+ chipset instead. The Dimensity 9300+ is currently the fastest Android chipset on the market.

The tease (shown below) suggests the new tablet will look much like the previous one, down to being available in a green hue. Beyond this, little is known about the OnePlus Pad 2.

The current OnePlus Pad is considered the best Android tablet on the market. The well-reviewed tablet offers a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. That first-generation model features an 11.6-inch LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 7:5 aspect ratio. It provides 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device sports a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Its battery capacity is 9510mAh and it supports 67-watt fast charging.

We can’t wait to see OnePlus’s next tablet, and we won’t have long to wait. The tease says an official announcement is coming this week, on Thursday, July 27. At that time, we will have the specifications for the tablet, as well as the China release date. However, we might have to wait a little longer for the U.S. release date. The current model was released in the U.S. in February 2023.

