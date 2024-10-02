The OnePlus 12 is considered one of the best smartphones available today, so there is much anticipation for its upcoming successor, the OnePlus 13. This week, two critical leaks about the new handset were potentially revealed.

First, OnePlus China head Louis Jie took to Weibo to mention that OnePlus has nearly completed the outdoor lighting test of the BOE X2 display. Created in collaboration with BOE, the quad micro-curved display looks flat, but offers slight curvatures for comfort.

Recommended Videos

In July, it looked like the OnePlus 13 would have a flat display like the OnePlus 12. The latest news suggests this isn’t necessarily true. In his post, Jie released an image showing a sample of the display with a camera hole centered at the top and with curves on all sides. It is assumed that this will be the display found on the OnePlus 13, as the OnePlus 12 offered a BOE X1 display.

In another important leak, tipster Yogesh Brar said the OnePlus 13 will have a 6,000mAh battery. If true, this would be 600mAh more than the OnePlus 12 and about 1000mAh more than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Brar also noted that the OnePlus 13 would feature 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The wired charging information was previously leaked during regulatory filings for the OnePlus 13 last month. The wireless charging number is new and matches the wireless charging performance found on the OnePlus 12, which uses the AirVOOC standard.

The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to feature a 6.82-inch display with a 2K resolution. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, making it the first smartphone to use this chip. It will arrive ahead of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup, which is also expected to utilize the same chip.

We anticipate the OnePlus 13’s release in December or January. However, it could be revealed as early as this month.