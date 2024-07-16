The exciting OnePlus Pad 2 puts the Pixel Tablet to shame

The OnePlus Pad 2 has specifications and a range of accessories that put the Google Pixel Tablet to shame. OnePlus’ latest Android tablet not only has the top Qualcomm processor inside and a massive screen, but you can also buy a keyboard case and a stylus for it — making it far more versatile than Google’s tablet.

Let’s get into some details. The OnePlus Pad 2 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM inside its 6.49mm-thick all-metal unibody, which weighs 584 grams. On the sides of the tablet are six speakers for high-resolution audio, and on the back is a circular camera module with a 13-megapixel camera at the top center of the otherwise flat rear panel.

Recommended Videos

Around the front is a massive 12.1-inch screen with a maximum 3000 x 2120 pixel resolution, a peak brightness of 900 nits, and an 8MP camera for video calls. The software controls the OnePlus Pad 2’s refresh rate, adjusting it between 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz depending on what’s being shown on screen.

This flexibility will help with efficiency, and OnePlus has packed the Pad 2 with a 9,510mAh battery for long use times, complete with support for its 67W SuperVOOC fast charging system. If you use a compatible charging block and cable, it’ll recharge the battery in just 81 minutes, which is very fast considering the capacity of the battery.

Expect Android 14 with OxygenOS to be installed, just like on OnePlus’sphones. However, for the tablet, OnePlus has added a variety of productivity tools. These include ways to quickly transfer information and files between the tablet and a OnePlus phone, its Open Canvas split-screen app system seen on the OnePlus Open folding phone, and various AI-enhanced tools that provide summaries and translations.

Pushing the OnePlus Pad 2 ahead of the Pixel Tablet is the OnePlus Smart Keyboard with its updated and larger touchpad. It works either connected to the tablet with pogo pins or as a standalone keyboard connected via Bluetooth. OnePlus has also released the Stylo 2 stylus, which has a leather-like finish and 16,000 levels of pressure sensitivity.

You can preorder the 256GB OnePlus Pad 2 now for $550, but the price of the accessories in the U.S. has not been announced at the time of writing. OnePlus revealed the OnePlus Pad 2 alongside the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone and the OnePlus Watch 2R at a product launch event held in Milan, Italy.