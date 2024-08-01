 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The OnePlus Open is about to get a striking update

By
A press image of the OnePlus Open Apex Edition.
OnePlus

OnePlus isn’t waving a white flag in the face of Samsung and the Galaxy Z Fold 6; it’s waving a red one with the launch of the OnePlus Open Apex Edition. The newly announced OnePlus folding phone comes in a stunning new color called Crimson Shadow, a hue the company says pays homage to an old Hasselblad camera.

Made from vegan leather, the Crimson Shadow’s red rear panel joins an orange Alert Slider to give the OnePlus Open a striking and very “Hasselblad” look. The camera it takes inspiration from was part of a limited-run series of Hasselblad cameras released in 2008 that commemorated 60 years of the company, as well as its partnership with lens maker Carl Zeiss. With only 60 models released in the lineup, they are now highly sought by collectors. At the time of this writing, a Hasselblad 503CW Victor Red Edition is on eBay for $9,200.

Recommended Videos

That’s the color explained, but why has the phone been given the name Apex Edition? Surely it’s more than just a new color to add to the Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk options? It’s not clear how OnePlus has altered the phone yet, but there are hints that it will contain more storage space, new AI imaging features, and new security features too. OnePlus calls it “more than just an update,” so we’re expecting something special.

The OnePlus Open first arrived in October 2023, and its features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6.31-inch cover screen, a 7.82-inch unfolded screen, and a triple-camera setup with Hasselblad tuning. Tech-wise, it puts it behind Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 6, and if rumors that the OnePlus Open 2 has been delayed are accurate, the company needs to do something to keep its folding phone relevant in 2024.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Open Apex Edition on August 7, when we will find out if it’s more than just a new red color and if Samsung is about to get some unexpected competition.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
OnePlus’ new cheap phone has a worrying surprise inside
A promotional image showing the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

OnePlus started out making a single smartphone model, but that has changed over the years. The latest in its growing range of devices is the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. In short, this is an entry into OnePlus’ budget-friendly CE range that promises some desirable features for a decent price. Lets see what’s new, and also what's, unfortunately, a bit old, too.

If you’re familiar with the Nord CE phones, you’ll be pleased to know the screen has been given a significant upgrade compared to previous models. You look at a 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED display  which is closer in technology to the old OnePlus 11 than it is to most Nord CE devices. The 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution is paired with a 60Hz to 120Hz maximum refresh rate and a peak 2,100-nit brightness. It also has the same Aqua Touch technology found on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, which makes the screen more responsive when it or your fingers are wet.

Read more
5 phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on a flat surface with the purple Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS Bluetooth earbuds on the side.

Though foldable phones are still a smaller part of the smartphone world, they appeal to users who want something more from their phones. Having a phone that can become a mini tablet opens up a whole new world for productivity and creativity.

If you’re in the market for a foldable, you may be considering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is one of the more popular choices. But it’s not the only foldable out there. Here are some alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 that you should look at first.
OnePlus Open

Read more
Is this our first look at the OnePlus Watch 3?
Someone wearing the OnePlus Watch 2.

The OnePlus Watch 2 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

OnePlus has a small portfolio of wearables, particularly smartwatches. Despite its bankable hardware, the OnePlus Watch 2 that launched earlier this year had some evident cutbacks. These include the lack of LTE connectivity, the half-baked crown button, and the absence of now-standard health features such as ECG and body weight composition. With its next watch, OnePlus appears to be addressing some of those issues, a recent certification listing in China has revealed.

Read more