The OnePlus Open is about to get a striking update

OnePlus isn’t waving a white flag in the face of Samsung and the Galaxy Z Fold 6; it’s waving a red one with the launch of the OnePlus Open Apex Edition. The newly announced OnePlus folding phone comes in a stunning new color called Crimson Shadow, a hue the company says pays homage to an old Hasselblad camera.

Made from vegan leather, the Crimson Shadow’s red rear panel joins an orange Alert Slider to give the OnePlus Open a striking and very “Hasselblad” look. The camera it takes inspiration from was part of a limited-run series of Hasselblad cameras released in 2008 that commemorated 60 years of the company, as well as its partnership with lens maker Carl Zeiss. With only 60 models released in the lineup, they are now highly sought by collectors. At the time of this writing, a Hasselblad 503CW Victor Red Edition is on eBay for $9,200.

That’s the color explained, but why has the phone been given the name Apex Edition? Surely it’s more than just a new color to add to the Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk options? It’s not clear how OnePlus has altered the phone yet, but there are hints that it will contain more storage space, new AI imaging features, and new security features too. OnePlus calls it “more than just an update,” so we’re expecting something special.

The OnePlus Open first arrived in October 2023, and its features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6.31-inch cover screen, a 7.82-inch unfolded screen, and a triple-camera setup with Hasselblad tuning. Tech-wise, it puts it behind Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 6, and if rumors that the OnePlus Open 2 has been delayed are accurate, the company needs to do something to keep its folding phone relevant in 2024.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Open Apex Edition on August 7, when we will find out if it’s more than just a new red color and if Samsung is about to get some unexpected competition.