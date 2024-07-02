 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The OnePlus 13 may one-up the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. Here’s how

By
OnePlus 12 Glacial White color held in hand against its red box.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

The OnePlus 13 has gotten another tantalizing set of leaks — including one thing that may give it a significant edge against the Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. The latest news comes from Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, which posted that the OnePlus 13 will have IP69 water and dust proofing.

This is a notch above the IP68 you get with most flagship phones and a big step above the IP65 that came on the OnePlus 12, which meant that it wasn’t rated to survive a dunk in water. An IP69 rating means that the OnePlus 13 will be one of the most durable phones on the market, and it’s certified to survive high-pressure and high-temperature water jets.

Recommended Videos

DCS also revealed various specs of the OnePlus 13, some of which are already known, like the rumor about a flat screen, and some that are new. Keep in mind that this text is translated from Chinese to English, so there may be some errors and odd wording, but it does line up with most of the previous leaks we’ve gotten.

“Snapdragon 8G4 new machine focuses on balance, 2K and other deep micro curved straight screen, new silicon super large battery + 100-watt flash charging with wireless charging, 50Mp+50Mp+50Mp 3X periscope Hasselblad triple camera, single-point ultrasonic fingerprint, super-large X-axis motor, IP68/69 dustproof and waterproof”

The OnePlus 12's screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Notable here is the mention of wireless charging. Previous rumors from DCS suggested that the OnePlus 13, like the OnePlus 11, would not come with wireless charging. That was always a bit of an unusual rumor since the OnePlus 12 did notably include wireless charging, so OnePlus would have to go out of its way to remove it for the OnePlus 13 — perhaps to accommodate the new super large battery, which may potentially be as big as 6,000mAh.

Fortunately, it seems that’s not the case, and the OnePlus 13 will have the feature while still keeping the bigger battery, once again putting it on par with other flagship phones like the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. Other specs include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, a 2K screen, 100W fast wired charging, a 50MP triple rear Hasselblad camera array, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

With the OnePlus 13 release expected to come at the end of this year or early next year, we still have many months to go before any of this is confirmed. In the meantime, we’re sure to get more leaks.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Freelance Writer, Mobile
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
Want to use Apple’s AI features? Make sure you have one of these iPhones
Blue Titanium (left) and Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pros on a concrete bench.

Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote was one of its biggest in years. Not only did we see some big changes coming to iOS 18, like new ways to customize your home screen even more but we are also getting a ton of new AI features.

Apple Intelligence, as Apple calls it, is a suite of powerful AI tools that will help make your life even easier. From new writing tools and summarization features to image generation and even creating any emoji you’d ever need, Apple Intelligence definitely looks impressive.

Read more
iOS 18 is official. Here’s how it’s going to change your iPhone forever
Screenshots of new features in iOS 18.

It’s been a long time coming, but it’s finally here: iOS 18 has just been announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote. And, like the rumors have been saying, this is a very big, juicy update for your iPhone.

There's been a lot of anticipation for iOS 18. Rumors and leaks for the new update have been particularly intense this year, more so than iOS 17 rumors last year. So, was the hype worth it? Here's what's coming to your iPhone with iOS 18.
Home screen changes

Read more
5 reasons why you shouldn’t buy the iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro in Natural Titanium held in hand in rose garden archway.

Apple’s iPhone 15 series came out last September, including the base model iPhone 15, the larger iPhone 15 Plus, the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro, and the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max. These are Apple's latest offerings, at least until the iPhone 16 comes out later this year.

I got my iPhone 15 Pro on launch day, and it’s been my daily driver ever since. I picked a Pro model over the standard one because I like having the triple-lens camera system and the new Action Button. But I only went with the smaller iPhone 15 Pro instead of the Pro Max because I prefer more compact phones.

Read more