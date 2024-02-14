 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best OnePlus Open deals: Save $200+ on the foldable phone

Briley Kenney
By
OnePlus Open in Emerald Dusk open showing inner display flat.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

If you didn’t get the memo, folding phones are in. They’re all the rage, and for good reason. They’re no longer just a gimmick but add tons of functionality to create a whole new experience in the smartphone world. Imagine opening your candybar-style phone so it expands into a phablet, giving you a larger screen to watch movies, multi-task, or play games. That’s precisely what you can expect from a folding phone like the OnePlus Open, which is the brand’s titular — and first-ever — folding phone. It rivals the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series in design, features, and performance. But also, just like Samsung’s folding phones, the OnePlus Open can be quite expensive at full price. That’s why it makes sense to shop around and look for some juicy OnePlus Open deals. Don’t worry, we’ve already scooped up the best ones for you right here.

Today’s best OnePlus Open deals

  • OnePlus:
  • Amazon:
  • Best Buy:
  • Best Buy:

Should you buy the OnePlus Open?

OnePlus Open black color held in hand and being used by a man wearing a blue hoodie.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Do you ever have the desire to swap between a smaller, more manageable phone and something bigger, like a phablet or a slightly smaller device than a tablet? That extra screen real estate is a huge benefit if you’re watching HD movies and shows, trying to multi-task with several apps open, or want to play games on a larger display. That is exactly what a folding phone like the OnePlus Open can offer.

The Flexion hinge in the middle of the phone splits the two screens in half effectively. When it’s open, the hinge is practically seamless, giving you one extra-large 7.82-inch Flexi-fluid AMOLED. When it’s closed, the outer screen is a 6.31-inch portrait-style Super Fluid AMOLED. So, you could technically say you’re getting two devices in one. It’s smaller when the screens are closed but opens up to a larger device. You can start to see how it stacks up in a OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 mashup. It’s a really close call in short.

Related

OnePlus Open supports up to three app windows open at a time, with two in split-screen and a third floating. That allows you to, for example, continue chatting in text or in chat apps with friends while watching videos, playing a game, or browsing the web. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor ensures that you won’t experience slowdown even when multiple apps are open, right alongside the 16GB of RAM.

The cameras are nothing to scoff at, either. The main camera is a 48-megapixel Sony Sony LYTIA-T808 “Pixel Stacked” sensor, the ultrawide is 48 megapixels, and the 64-megapixel telephoto camera is capable of 3x optical, 6x in-sensor zoom, and up to 120x Ultra Res zoom. Basically, you’re going to get some great shots with this phone, even if you’re not a professional photographer.

All in all- there’s a lot to love about it and with the deals you see here, you can pick up the OnePlus Open for a phenomenal price and maybe even with a few extra perks.

More Unmissable Deals

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals: Get Samsung’s flagship for $250
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is widely considered to be the pinnacle of Android phones right now. A premium phone, it isn’t cheap by any means but there are some great phone deals for reducing the cost to a more affordable level. We’ve picked out some of the best Galaxy S24 Ultra deals currently available so you can soon save plenty of cash on your purchase. That goes for unlocked phones as well as ones tied to networks, so there’s something for everyone. The majority of deals tie into trading your old phone in at the same time. This is a great way of getting rid of your old device that you’re unlikely to use again. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals.
Today's best Galaxy S24 Ultra deals
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals change frequently but below, we’ve picked out some of the best available today. These include being able to buy direct from the source aka Samsung, along with buying from other retailers and cell phone network providers too. There’s something for every intention here.

: Get up to $750 instant trade-in credit along with a choice of exclusive colors.

Read more
Get one of the latest Apple Watches for under $200 with this deal
The Apple Watch SE 2 with Nike Bounce watch face.

If you're looking for Apple Watch deals that will fit a tight budget, don't miss this chance to get one of the wearable device's latest models for less than $200. Walmart is selling the GPS, 40mm version of the second-generation Apple Watch SE for only $189, following a $60 discount on its original price of $249. There's no telling how much time is remaining for this offer though, so if you want to get the smartwatch for much cheaper than usual, the only way to make sure of it is to push through with your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE 2
If the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are too expensive for you, you should consider going for the second-generation Apple Watch SE. According to our Apple Watch SE 2 versus Apple Watch Series 9 comparison, the budget-friendly model of Apple's wearable device doesn't compromise on many of the features of the more expensive versions, as it's compatible with the latest watchOS 10, it offers a comprehensive health-tracking suite, it can be submerged with 50 meters of water resistance, and it has a battery life of up to 18 hours. You'll be missing out on an always-on display, and blood oxygen and ECG sensors, but if those aren't important for you, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a fine choice.

Read more
Don’t miss this hidden Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order deal
The Samsung Galaxy S24 laying on a shelf with its screen turned on.

Time is running out to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S24. If you're interested in the Galaxy S24 or S24 Plus but don't want to pay the full price, here are some great ways to save a few bucks. When you buy from Samsung's site, you can take advantage of deals like $550 trade-in for the S24 or $650 trade-in for the S24 Plus. There's also $25 in free Samsung credit for the S24 and $75 for the S24 Plus. There are also student discounts and free storage upgrades. All you have to do is pre-order before January 30. Plus, if you pre-order from the link below you can can get an additional $50 Samsung credit for free.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24
We’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S24 take over from the S23 as the best Android phone for those looking for something a little smaller. It’s had a small increase in size meaning it now has a 6.2-inch screen but that’s all good. Said screen now has 2,600 nits of peak brightness along with variable 120Hz refresh rates that scale all the way down to 1Hz instead of 48Hz as before. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Pus now has a 6.7-inch screen with the same brightness and refresh rate but a Quad HD+ panel compared to the S24’s full HD+ resolution.

Read more