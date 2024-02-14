Best OnePlus Open deals: Save $200+ on the foldable phone

If you didn’t get the memo, folding phones are in. They’re all the rage, and for good reason. They’re no longer just a gimmick but add tons of functionality to create a whole new experience in the smartphone world. Imagine opening your candybar-style phone so it expands into a phablet, giving you a larger screen to watch movies, multi-task, or play games. That’s precisely what you can expect from a folding phone like the OnePlus Open, which is the brand’s titular — and first-ever — folding phone. It rivals the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series in design, features, and performance. But also, just like Samsung’s folding phones, the OnePlus Open can be quite expensive at full price. That’s why it makes sense to shop around and look for some juicy OnePlus Open deals. Don’t worry, we’ve already scooped up the best ones for you right here.

Today’s best OnePlus Open deals

OnePlus:

Amazon:

Best Buy:

Best Buy:

Should you buy the OnePlus Open?

Do you ever have the desire to swap between a smaller, more manageable phone and something bigger, like a phablet or a slightly smaller device than a tablet? That extra screen real estate is a huge benefit if you’re watching HD movies and shows, trying to multi-task with several apps open, or want to play games on a larger display. That is exactly what a folding phone like the OnePlus Open can offer.

The Flexion hinge in the middle of the phone splits the two screens in half effectively. When it’s open, the hinge is practically seamless, giving you one extra-large 7.82-inch Flexi-fluid AMOLED. When it’s closed, the outer screen is a 6.31-inch portrait-style Super Fluid AMOLED. So, you could technically say you’re getting two devices in one. It’s smaller when the screens are closed but opens up to a larger device. You can start to see how it stacks up in a OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 mashup. It’s a really close call in short.

OnePlus Open supports up to three app windows open at a time, with two in split-screen and a third floating. That allows you to, for example, continue chatting in text or in chat apps with friends while watching videos, playing a game, or browsing the web. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor ensures that you won’t experience slowdown even when multiple apps are open, right alongside the 16GB of RAM.

The cameras are nothing to scoff at, either. The main camera is a 48-megapixel Sony Sony LYTIA-T808 “Pixel Stacked” sensor, the ultrawide is 48 megapixels, and the 64-megapixel telephoto camera is capable of 3x optical, 6x in-sensor zoom, and up to 120x Ultra Res zoom. Basically, you’re going to get some great shots with this phone, even if you’re not a professional photographer.

All in all- there’s a lot to love about it and with the deals you see here, you can pick up the OnePlus Open for a phenomenal price and maybe even with a few extra perks.

More Unmissable Deals