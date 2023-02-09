The best OnePlus 11 cases: top 5 cases you need to buy

OnePlus is back, and it's brought an incredible device with it. The OnePlus 11 has kicked off 2023 in a very strong way, and is really setting a high bar for everyone else to follow. A flagship-level Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor combines with 16GB of RAM, a beautiful design, and a revamped Hasselblad-tuned camera module that's as capable as it is huge. With prices starting at $699, you also don't have to break the bank to buy one of the best phones in 2023.

But even with the low price for a flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11 isn't a phone you'll want to throw around. If you want your phone to make it through to your next upgrade without chips, cracks, or breakages, then it's worth looking at some protective options. A good case or cover can really keep your smartphone safe, shielding it from bumps, scratches, and drops. Some cases even bring extra utility to your smartphone, adding wallet capabilities, kickstands, and other useful features. Here are some of the best OnePlus 11 cases you can buy!

Official OnePlus Sandstone Case

Best official OnePlus 11 case

Pros Understated and subtle design

Excellent grip from sandstone texture

Good protection Cons Could be more protective

We'll kick things off with a classic: OnePlus' official Sandstone case. The Sandstone case has been around since the very beginning of OnePlus, and it's always great to see it back for each OnePlus phone. It's a dual-layer case, using soft TPU and hard polycarbonate (PC) to ward off scratches and absorb the energy from drops, but the real selling point is the sandstone texture. This gritty texture feels great in the hand, and lends the case an awful lot of extra grip, helping you keep your phone in your hand.

It's not going to be the most protective case on this list, but it still provides good protection, looks nice, feels great, and is an excellent everyday case. While the price isn't exactly rock-bottom, it's not bad for an officially branded product.

Foluu Clear Bumper Case

Best clear OnePlus 11 case

Pros Clear case

Corner bumpers for drop protection

Added grip Cons Bumpers add extra bulk

The OnePlus 11 is a gorgeous device, and a clear case allows you to show that design off while also adding protection. This TPU case from Foluu is thin and flexible, but also offers protection you might not normally see from a clear case. For example, extended bumpers on the corners help to divert and disperse shock from drops and bumps. It's only TPU though, so you won't get the extra protection offered with the addition of a hard PC material.

The price is excellent, making up for the bulk added with the extended corners. While you'll get extra protection from a bigger, more rugged case, this one functions very well as an everyday clear case that lets you show off your new phone's style.

Clatuk Marble Slim Style Case

Best stylish OnePlus 11 case

Pros Strong style with different variants

Good protection

Great price Cons Design may be too much for some

Stylish cases that make a strong fashion statement have been mainstays of phone cases since the first cell phones hit the market — and this case from Clatuk really brings the style. The Marble Slim case lives up to its name, offering a number of marble-style designs in four slightly different variants, all of which look great. The Apathy Gold is our favorite, but honestly, we'd be happy with any of them.

There shouldn't be beauty without brawn where cases are concerned, and the Marble Slim gives you both. The slim TPU protects your OnePlus 11 against scratches and dirt, while the extended corner airbags help to disperse shock well. Those airbags add a bit of bulk to the case, and may make it harder to quickly slip your phone into your pocket. The case boosts grip and provides good protection though, and it's available at a great price, so it's easy to forgive these small issues.

Latercase Cyber Edition Case

Best thin OnePlus 11 case

Pros Handmade from Kevlar

Durable matte finish

Thin and lightweight Cons Expensive

It's an expensive case for sure, but given that Latercase's Cyber Edition case is made from actual Kevlar, that high price is somewhat justified. The Kevlar is lightweight, but extremely strong, giving this case excellent protective qualities without adding extra bulk or weight to your OnePlus 11.

It offers raised edges, keeps your display and camera lenses from resting on surfaces, and prevents scratches from accumulating over time. Even better, it's also fully compatible with wireless charging. As mentioned, it's an expensive case, but the carbon fiber design is good-looking and futuristic, and those protective qualities are worth paying for.

Armor-X Slim Shockproof Case with Key Mount & Carabiner

Best rugged OnePlus 11 case

Pros Strong protection

Additional accessories included

Clear back and subtle style Cons Accessories add a lot of extra bulk

If you're the adventurous sort, clumsy, or just like rugged cases, then Armor-X's OnePlus 11 case may be the cover for you. It's a tough, rugged case made from a potent combination of materials, with a hard back PC cover supplementing a shock-absorbing TPU bumper. Airbags in the corners add further drop protection and raised edges keep the display and camera lenses elevated and safe when the phone's been laid down.

The accessories really make this one special, though. It comes with a carabiner and strap holder, an expandable toolbox, and the ability to work with Armor-X's X-Mount system, so you can attach the case to an optional arm mount, bike mount, or car mount. That amount of utility it does mean the case can get quite large when the accessories are in use. But if they're useful to you, then it's worth the extra bulk.

