The best iPad Pro cases in 2024

When it comes to tablets, Apple's iPad lineup dominates the market. The iPad Pro is one of the best options available, offering plenty of power and performance for complex tasks.

The latest iPad Pro (2024) features the powerful new M4 chip, a stunning OLED display with the option of an anti-reflective coating on certain models, and support for new accessories like the Apple Pencil Pro. It's also one of Apple's thinnest products ever, so it's important to protect it.

But even if you don’t have the latest iPad Pro, previous models are still quite impressive. And yes, you’ll want to keep them protected to last as long as possible. Here are the best cases for your iPad Pro, whether it’s new or an older one, that still work for whatever you need it for.

Introducing the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for the iPad Pro in both the 11-inch and 13-inch formats. It comes with a built-in screen protector to keep that beautiful Liquid Retina display looking its best. The full-body rugged cover features a dual-layer hybrid shield with shock absorption while still managing to be lightweight. It even comes with a functional pop-out kickstand and integrated pencil holder for the Apple Pencil Pro with wireless charging support. It’s everything you need in a practical, ultra-protective iPad Pro case.

ESR for iPad Pro Clear Case

The best clear iPad Pro case

Pros Slim, form-fitting design

Shows off your iPad Pro color

Available for new and old iPad Pro models

Highly affordable

Supports Apple Pencil Pro and Pencil USB-C Cons No display protection

If you just got a new iPad Pro (2024) 11-inch or 13-inch model and want to show it off, then this clear case from ESR is perfect. It's available for the new M4 iPad Pro in both sizes, but you can also get it for the older 5th- or 6th-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and even the new 13-inch iPad Air.

This clear case is super-affordable and protective. It has a slim, form fitting-profile that won't add extra bulk to your iPad Pro. And if you're worried about dropping your iPad, don't! This clear case is extra grippy to make sure that your tablet stays in your hands. It has raised screen edges and a camera protection, and also has shock-absorbing corners in case it does fall. There is even a recessed side groove that allows you to attach and charge your USB-C Apple Pencil or Apple Pencil Pro.

ESR for iPad Pro Folio Case

The best folio iPad Pro case

Pros Slim profile

Protects the back and front

Attaches magnetically

Cover folds into a stand

Multiple color options Cons Stand only has two modes

If you have an older 11-inch iPad Pro from 2020 to 2022, then this case is for you. It's a slim folio case that protects both the front and back of your iPad Pro in a slim form factor that won't add any bulk to your tablet. And it attaches magnetically, so there's no need to fuss when you have to take it off and put it back on again.

The front cover will keep the front display safe, and the soft lining will help keep it clean too. The cover also folds into a stand with two modes: a stable stand for easy video viewing, or a lower stand mode for writing and drawing. It also leaves an opening for your Apple Pencil to magnetically attach to the side.

This folio case comes in multiple color options and is quite affordable. Just double-check your iPad's compatibility with it.

With a full-body design, TPU guard bumpers, and scratch-resistant and fade-resistant finish, the i-Blason iPad Pro cases are just what you need to keep your device safe and secure. Features include a built-in foldable kickstand that you can use to prop up your device anywhere for hands-free viewing and a built-in Apple Pencil holder for easy storage and access. What are you waiting for? Go ahead and give your iPad some unique color.

Kenke iPad Pro Case with Pencil Holder

The best stylus holder iPad Pro case

Pros All-around protection

Apple Pencil/stylus holder

Multiple colors

Affordable

Full front and back protection Cons Adds a little bulk

This folio case with a pencil holder from Kenke provides all-around protection, as long as you don't mind a little bulk. It's compatible with 11-inch iPad Pro models from 2020 to 2022 and comes in multiple colors to suit your tastes.

The case is made with a soft TPU and leather, and it has a microfiber lining on the cover. With these materials, it offers plenty of protection for your iPad from everyday wear and tear, bumps, and drops. The lining on the front cover will keep your display clean, and it also automatically wakes or puts your display to sleep. The cover also folds three ways to give you the best viewing angle or position when you need to draw. The stylus holder safely keeps your Apple Pencil attached.

Zugu Alpha Case for iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2018/2020

The best kickstand iPad Pro case

Pros Slim, but rugged design

Tough and durable all-around protection

Separate Apple Pencil or stylus holder

10 different viewing angles Cons Your wallet won't love its price

If you have a 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2018 or 2020, then you want to try the Zugu Alpha Case.

It has a rugged design that is still slim and won't add too much bulk. It can withstand drops from up to five feet, has protection on the front and back, and it even has a recessed holder on the back that holds your Apple Pencil while it charges. This spot keeps it out of the way, but you can still access it if you need it, and it's less prone to being knocked off the side of the device.

The best part about the Zugu case is that it has 10 different viewing angles thanks to the grooves on the back. You can position it pretty much however you want, whether it's for viewing a movie or video calling friends and family.

The Zugu case is currently only available for older iPad Pro models. So if you have a new one, you might need to wait a bit for an updated version.

Zugu Case for 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021/2022

The best unique iPad Pro case

Pros Slim profile

Tough protection

Lots of viewing angle support

Multiple colors

Great customer service Cons Very expensive

We mentioned Zugu already, but this version is for those who have the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2020 or 2022. It's not a cheap case, but it is, again, one of the best that you can get.

The Zugu case has incredibly tough and rugged protection from drops up to five feet. Cracks and other damage should not occur when you use a Zugu case. In fact, the company backs that claim up by promising free AppleCare+ iPad repairs if they actually do occur. It also has the recessed Apple Pencil holder on the back, along with 10 different grooves for the perfect viewing angle no matter what you are doing. There are also multiple colors available to suit everyone.

Zugu also donates 10% of all profits to charitable causes, like Children International, which is a nonprofit that helps today's youth break out of the cycle of poverty. A great case and a great cause — what more could you ask for?

Fintie Case for 11-inch iPad Pro 2021/2022

The best design iPad Pro case

Pros Multiple designs and patterns

Easy clip-on application

Slim design

Multiple viewing angles

Compatible with Apple Pencil 2

Has storage pocket Cons Mostly feminine designs

This slim folio cover case comes in multiple designs and patterns, including the ever-clever Composition Book style. If you go this route, then you could fool would-be thieves if your device was accidentally left in the car or anywhere else.

Fintie's folio cover case has an easy clip-on application, so it's relatively easy to get your iPad Pro in and out of it. It's made with a leather exterior and has a soft microfiber interior, so the cover keeps your display clean and scratch-free. And there is a magnetic strip so that your display will wake or sleep when you open or close it. It offers all-around protection to keep the front and back safe.

There is also a slot to fit your Apple Pencil stylus in there and charge it. And you get multiple viewing angles as well, all for a very affordable price.

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro Keyboard Case

The best keyboard iPad Pro case

Pros Relatively slim design

All-around protection

Multiple viewing angles

Detachable keyboard

Backlit keyboard and trackpad Cons Expensive

Those with an iPad Pro 11-inch from 2018-2022 who want to up their productivity should consider picking up the tried-and-true Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case. It's definitely not a cheap case, but it's one of the best options with a keyboard and trackpad.

The case itself is relatively slim for what it is. Getting the iPad in and out is pretty easy, and it connects to the keyboard via the Smart Connector. This keyboard case protects both the back of the tablet and the front display to keep it safe and sound. If you don't need the keyboard, it can detach or you can just fold it back and use the tablet like normal.

The keyboard features backlit keys, and you also get shortcut keys that are designed with iPadOS in mind. There are 16 levels of backlighting too, so you can adjust it to suit your needs in any environment. The trackpad that's on the keyboard is also roomy enough to allow you to move around without feeling cramped. And there is a slot for your Apple Pencil.

To top things off, there is a kickstand on the back. This kickstand can be repositioned to pretty much any angle that you need, so you can watch movies or do video calls at multiple angles.

Apple Magic Keyboard Case

The best official iPad Pro case

Pros Thin and portable design

Protects front and back

Unique hinge design

Has USB-C connector for passthrough charging

Comfortable typing experience

Magnetic attachment Cons Very, very pricey

If you have the new M4 iPad Pro in either the 11-inch or 13-inch size and want a great keyboard case, then consider the Magic Keyboard Case from Apple, if you can afford it.

The Magic Keyboard Case attaches to the iPad Pro magnetically, so you can put it on or take it off with ease. The case itself protects both the front and back of the tablet. The hinge design lets you adjust the viewing angle of the iPad to your needs, and it floats above the keyboard, making it like a mini iMac. There's a USB-C port in the hinge for passthrough charging, which is convenient. The typing experience is pleasant and the glass trackpad even provides haptic feedback.

The only negative? This has a very hefty price tag.

OtterBox Defender Seriers Case for iPad Pro 11-inch M4

The best rugged iPad Pro case

Pros Precision fit

Slim design

Handy kickstand

Military-grade drop protection Cons Another very expensive case

OtterBox is a well-known and trusted name for mobile protection. We often use OtterBox cases for our iPhones and Android phones, and the Defender Series is also available for the new M4 11-inch iPad Pro.

This folio style case has a precise fit for your 11-inch M4 iPad Pro. And with OtterBox, you have military grade drop protection. There's even a covering over the display to keep it safe from any impact, scratches, and other bumps. The cover will automatically wake or put the device to sleep when open or closed, and there is also storage for the Apple Pencil.

Like other offerings from the company, this case isn't cheap, but if you want rugged and durable protection, then you can't go wrong with OtterBox.

Speck Balance Folio Case for 12.9-inch iPad Pro

The best simple iPad Pro case

Pros Slim design with dual-layer protection

Versatile viewing angles with stand

Apple Pencil holder

Secure enclosure Cons Limited color choices

Another trusted name in mobile protection is Speck, and the Balance Folio is a great option if you want to safeguard your 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022).

This slim folio case has dual-layer protection to keep your iPad Pro safe from everyday wear and tear. The shell should protect it from the impact of drops up to four feet, and a secure latch helps ensure that your iPad is safe and secure. There is a camera shield to keep your camera lenses safe, and there is also a holder for your Apple Pencil. The Balance Folio case supports multiple viewing angles, so you can use your iPad Pro however you please.

MAGEASY FACET iPad Pro (2024)

The best flexible iPad Pro case

Pros Five versatile angles

Five colors

Room for the Apple Pencil Pro Cons Pricer than some other cases

The MAGEASY FACET is inspired by origami and can transform into five versatile angles for any task. The multiple angles make the case a good choice for online meetings, cooking adventures, fitness work, entertainment, and more. What's more, the case features premium, stain-resistant vegan leather to protect your investment.

It has a precision cutout for the Apple Pencil Pro that enables effortless power on your iPad. The MAGEASY FACET is available in five colors: Alaskan Blue, Black, Exquisite Blue, Gray Starlight, and Starlight White. The case is compatible with the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (2024) as well as the iPad Air (2024).

MoKo for iPad Pro

The best inexpensive iPad Pro case

Pros Just look at that price

So many color choices

Simple, straightforward design Cons Modest drop protection

This affordable case is designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) and is available in 16 versatile colors, including unique options like Marble Pink Blue and Persian Pink. The case features a side opening, which allows you to conveniently charge your Apple Pencil Pro.

The case supports the automatic sleep/wake feature when the lid is opened and closed, helping to extend the battery life of the Apple Pencil Pro. Additionally, it offers two adjustable angles for viewing and typing.

The Moko case is made of premium PU leather exterior with a soft microfiber lining and has a translucent hard PC back shell for added protection.

Paperlike Folio Case

The best paper-like iPad Pro case

Pros Available for many iPad models

Two viewing angles

Unique solution Cons Little drop protection

Pricey

The Paperlike folio is a modern and versatile accessory for your iPad. It's not just a traditional case; it's foldable, slim, and lightweight, making it convenient to carry your iPad in a bag and providing two different viewing angles when you want to use it. The smart magnetic cover supports the iPad's auto sleep/wake function and ensures full access to all the buttons.

Additionally, the folio is lined with microfiber inside and made of PU material on the exterior, which offers minimal but effective protection against scratches, scuffs, and dirt while being gentle on the display, keeping your iPad safe and looking great.