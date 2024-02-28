 Skip to main content
If you like Genshin Impact, you’ll love this new OnePlus phone

Christine Romero-Chan
By
OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition.
OnePlus
OnePlus has just unveiled a special, limited edition OnePlus 12R. It’s the new Genshin Impact Edition, and it was announced during MWC 2024. This special edition version of the OnePlus 12R has been tailor-made for fans of Genshin Impact with a unique design that showcases Keqing. The Keqing theming is not just on the hardware itself but through a fully customized version of OxygenOS, accessories, and bonus extras that any Genshin Impact fan will appreciate.

According to OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu, the collaboration with HoYoverse is meant to deliver a gateway to a wider gaming universe without compromising graphics or performance. OnePlus has made sure to push the boundaries of the device to ensure that gamers get uninterrupted high-quality graphics and gameplay with heavy-duty game titles.

The main draw of the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is the new HyperRendering technology, which is a new and proprietary performance platform from OnePlus: the Trinity Engine. With this tech, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition can achieve realistic lighting effects by optimizing the GPU and display for true-to-life HDR graphics.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition.
OnePlus

The phone’s 1.5K 1–120Hz ProXDR display features fourth-generation LTPO tech and supports up to 2,160Hz PWM dimming. And like the regular OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, this limited edition version can also reach 4,500 nits of peak brightness. OnePlus used Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front glass for durability and protection.

With the new optimizations made for gaming, this means that the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition has accelerated game loading speeds and reduced wait times. The touch response rate is now 1,000Hz, minimizing latency. Any memory issues are addressed through the RAM-Vita memory performance accelerator so you experience faster app and switching speeds. There is also a new 360-degree high-performance gaming antenna and 12 high-performance omni-direction antennas, all of which deliver faster, smoother, and more stable connections for gaming.

Inside the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is a 5,500mAh battery that charges up to 100W with the SuperVooc charger. With OnePlus’ CPU-Vita technology from the Trinity Engine (so many buzzwords), the phone can automatically adjust CPU performance for optimal high performance and low power consumption levels. The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and has 16GB RAM and 256GB storage while running OxygenOS 14.

Renders of the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition.
OnePlus

Now, let’s talk design. The phone has a stunning and gorgeous Electro Violet colorway with a violet back panel that is heavily inspired by Keqing’s in-game appearance. The matte glass also has silvery white feather motifs, an Electro Element with Keqing’s signature lightning stiletto design, and “KEQING” text at the base.

The frame is designed using an etching process called Electro-Etching, so you’ll see the text “Keqing” carved into the phone’s top edge. This unique engraving process reflects light and can project the characters of “KEQING” onto nearby surfaces, which is pretty cool.

Like the regular OnePlus 12R, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition comes with OxygenOS 14, but it is a heavily customized version that shows off the world of Teyvat from Genshin Impact. This means you’ll have stylized app icons, Electro Element charging animation, and an exclusive always-on display screen that isn’t available elsewhere. There are also custom power-on and fingerprint-unlock animations.

Each time you unlock the phone, there will be a different exclusive Keqing visual and live wallpaper on the display. Each visual will highlight Keqing’s characteristic grace, confidence, and determined gaze.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition.
OnePlus

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition also comes with an exclusive gift box with a ton of collectible merchandise to make any Genshin Impact fan smile. Inside the box, you’ll find a Lightning Stiletto-shaped SIM tray ejector, a button and pin set featuring Keqing, an exclusive Keqing edition OnePlus 12R case, a violet SuperVooc charging adapter with Electro Element and Lightning Stiletto logos, and a Violet USB-C cable with violet LED light and a convenient 90-degree design.

You can get the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition in the U.S. and Canada from OnePlus.com starting at 9 a.m. ET on March 21. Preorders begin February 28. This special edition will cost $650 ($870 Canadian). You can also get $100. ($150 Canadian) off by trading in any phone in any condition on OnePlus.com.

