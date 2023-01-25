Do you think you know all about the OnePlus 11? What about the OnePlus Buds Pro 2? It’s probably fair if you do consider yourself well-informed about them both. After all the leaks and OnePlus’s decision to launch the phone and earbuds in China during CES 2023, there’s a good chance you feel pretty clued up on the next big things from OnePlus.

While you may have had a glance at them already, and know the new phone will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, plus have seen the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will have Spatial Audio support, have you had a really good close look at the products? No, probably not. But we have, and in the interests of making the launch event almost entirely superfluous, we’re going to show both products off more right now.

What you’re looking at is the OnePlus 11 in its green color and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in a matching shade. They really do look great together, and the lighter green chosen for the 11 is arguably more attractive than the Emerald Green used for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone is also available in a black color, which looks like it has a textured finish, while the green phone is super smooth.

Other key points to note? Look at the lovely alert slider on the side of the phone. Yes, it’s back, after being taken away from the OnePlus 10T, and it’s sure to be as tactile and ergonomic as you remember. You can also see the curved screen (we’re not allowed to show you the screen working yet, you’ll have to wait for that), the charging port, and how little the camera module protrudes from the body. What do you think about the camera module’s design and the mix of curves and straight lines?

In case you didn’t already know, OnePlus has worked with Dynaudio on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the case is co-branded to prove it. The earbuds mix matte and glossy materials, giving them a high-quality look, and it certainly makes them stand out against other stemmed earbuds. There’s no doubt that if you’re buying both a OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2, you have to get them in matching colors to complete the look.

There you have it. If the OnePlus 11 launch hasn’t been completely spoiled by now, then it takes place on February 7, and you can watch it online if you want to. Otherwise, expect to see a lot more detail about the phone and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 on Digital Trends very soon.

