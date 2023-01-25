 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Yes, we really are completely spoiling the OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2 launch

Andy Boxall
By

Do you think you know all about the OnePlus 11? What about the OnePlus Buds Pro 2? It’s probably fair if you do consider yourself well-informed about them both. After all the leaks and OnePlus’s decision to launch the phone and earbuds in China during CES 2023, there’s a good chance you feel pretty clued up on the next big things from OnePlus.

While you may have had a glance at them already, and know the new phone will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, plus have seen the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will have Spatial Audio support, have you had a really good close look at the products? No, probably not. But we have, and in the interests of making the launch event almost entirely superfluous, we’re going to show both products off more right now.

The OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

What you’re looking at is the OnePlus 11 in its green color and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in a matching shade. They really do look great together, and the lighter green chosen for the 11 is arguably more attractive than the Emerald Green used for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone is also available in a black color, which looks like it has a textured finish, while the green phone is super smooth.

Related
1 of 5
The back of the OnePlus 11.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
The OnePlus 11 with its screen off.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
The OnePlus 11 held in a person's hand and seen from the back.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
oneplus 11 buds pro 2 pre launch photos hands on alert slider side
The OnePlus 11's charging port.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Other key points to note? Look at the lovely alert slider on the side of the phone. Yes, it’s back, after being taken away from the OnePlus 10T, and it’s sure to be as tactile and ergonomic as you remember. You can also see the curved screen (we’re not allowed to show you the screen working yet, you’ll have to wait for that), the charging port, and how little the camera module protrudes from the body. What do you think about the camera module’s design and the mix of curves and straight lines?

1 of 3
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 stored in the open case.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbud next to its open case.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with closed case.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

In case you didn’t already know, OnePlus has worked with Dynaudio on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the case is co-branded to prove it. The earbuds mix matte and glossy materials, giving them a high-quality look, and it certainly makes them stand out against other stemmed earbuds. There’s no doubt that if you’re buying both a OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2, you have to get them in matching colors to complete the look.

There you have it. If the OnePlus 11 launch hasn’t been completely spoiled by now, then it takes place on February 7, and you can watch it online if you want to. Otherwise, expect to see a lot more detail about the phone and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 on Digital Trends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Using the OnePlus 10 Pro again made me worried about the OnePlus 11
Holding The OnePlus 10 Pro.
The 5 worst iPads of all time
The iPad (2022) with an Apple Pencil plugged into it using a USB-C cable and adapter.
Under-display Face ID on the iPhone 16 Pro raises 3 big questions
The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island showing the timer and music playing.
Looking back at our favorite phones of 2022 — and why we loved them so much
Google Pixel 7, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 all lying on a table.
Massive Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals all the juicy details before launch
Leaked render of Samsung Galaxy S23.
Google’s failing Pixel ecosystem is the key to beating Apple
Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch.
How to bet and play on FanDuel
FanDuel app on an iPhone.
The best MVNOs for 2023
T-Mobile suffers massive data breach … again
The T-Mobile logo on a smartphone.
Are Kindle books free? How to read on your Kindle without paying a dime
kindle and smartphone on tool roll
Why removing physical buttons could ruin the iPhone 15
The iPhone SE 2022 and the iPhone 14 Plus's screens.
Google’s AirTag copycat could be incredible — and that scares me
AirTag