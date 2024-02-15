The best iPhone and Android apps for Black History Month 2024

February is celebrated as Black History Month to honor Black Americans’ remarkable achievements and contributions. The theme for this year is “African Americans and the Arts,” which shines a light on the impact of African Americans in different artistic fields, such as cultural expression, visual and performing arts, fashion, literature, and more.

In this regard, we present a list of popular iOS and Android apps developed by Black-owned businesses and cover various topics such as finance, entertainment, wellness, and more. These apps run on all the latest smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro.

Recommended Videos

Calendly

Are you tired of the endless back-and-forth emails to schedule meetings? Do you spend hours finding a mutually agreeable time to meet with someone? If yes, then you must consider Calendly — a scheduling automation platform that makes scheduling meetings effortless and efficient.

Available for iOS and Android devices, plus Chrome and Firefox extensions, Calendly lets you easily share your availability with others, and they can choose a time that works best for them. You can even customize your availability to prevent scheduling conflicts and save time.

Calendly is a free tool that offers basic scheduling features. However, you can opt for the paid plans if you require more advanced features, such as scheduling multiple event types, collecting payments, and routing meetings to different team members.

Android iOS

EatOkra

The EatOkra app is a mobile app that aims to connect users with Black-owned restaurants. It serves as a platform for food enthusiasts to discover new and delicious Black-owned restaurants, cafes, food trucks, bars, and more. Simultaneously, it allows restaurant owners to increase visibility, reach new customers, and connect with the Black community.

The app is designed to be easy and convenient, allowing you to explore diverse culinary offerings from talented Black chefs and restaurateurs while supporting Black-owned businesses.

Android iOS

Fanbase

Fanbase by Microcosm Social Media is a user-friendly platform designed to offer users a seamless experience. The app allows sharing brief and concise updates, thoughts, and experiences in 280 characters or less — similar to X, formerly Twitter.

Users can also enhance their posts by adding images and videos, making them more engaging and visually appealing. Fanbase is an ideal platform for individuals with much to say but who want to keep it short and sweet.

Fanbase also offers exciting live audio and video broadcast capabilities. This feature can be used for conducting interviews, Q&A sessions, and chats, among other things.

Android iOS

Kiddie Kredit

The Kiddie Kredit app is perfect for parents looking for a fun and engaging way to teach their kids about responsible money management. The app uses a combination of tasks and rewards to help kids learn how to manage their finances. Parents can assign and track household chores utilizing the app, and children can earn rewards for completing them. The app also has a built-in rewards system that can help reinforce positive behavior.

This makes it easier for parents to teach their kids about the value of money, how to save and spend it responsibly, and how to make smart financial decisions.

Android iOS

Official Black Wall Street 2.0

The Official Black Wall Street 2.0 app is an excellent tool to support Black-owned businesses in your community. This app lets you quickly find Black-owned businesses near you using your phone’s location. Plus, you’ll receive notifications when you’re close to a Black-owned business, so you’ll never miss an opportunity to support them.

But that’s not all; the app lets you bookmark your favorite businesses and receive alerts for new offers so you can stay up-to-date on the latest deals and promotions. And if you have any questions or want to connect with Black entrepreneurs directly, a two-way messaging system is built into the app.

Android iOS

Legal Equalizer

The Legal Equalizer app is designed to assist individuals during interactions with law enforcement or immigration officials. It is an emergency contact and legal information platform that empowers its users. With just one tap, the app sends a text message to pre-selected emergency contacts with your location and a customizable message. Additionally, the app allows you to capture video and start a live Zoom call with your contacts, creating real-time documentation of the encounter.

On the legal side, the app provides comprehensive location-specific information about your rights and the relevant laws. It also offers guidance and instructions on what to do and say during encounters such as traffic stops, arrests, or immigration questioning.

Android

ReDawn

ReDawn is an innovative mobile app that has been specifically designed to provide support to survivors of sexual assault. The app offers a safe and confidential space where users can access various resources, seek emotional support, and learn about healing options.

One of the most impressive features of ReDawn is its 24/7 support and guidance system. Whether day or night, users can feel confident they will have access to the help they need at any time. The app also offers a resource directory with local listings, filtered searches, and other tools that allow users to find the support they need quickly and easily.

The app is designed with confidentiality, so users feel safe and secure knowing their personal information will be kept private. The app provides a range of resources and information that can be accessed at any time, including articles, videos, and other educational materials that are designed to help survivors of sexual assault navigate their healing journey.

iOS

Soko Farmers’ Market App

The Soko Farmers Market app is a user-friendly mobile app that simplifies discovering and engaging with local farmers’ markets. One of the app’s key benefits is its ability to identify farmers’ markets close to you based on location. Whether in a new city or looking for a new market, the app will provide you with up-to-date information on nearby markets and their operating hours.

The app is designed to make your experience with farmers’ markets more efficient. You can search for markets by zip code, city, or radius and view detailed information about each market. This includes the dates and times when the market is open and other relevant details such as parking and payment options.

One of the most exciting features of the app is the ability to learn more about the vendors that participate in each market. You can browse their profiles, which provide information about their products, stories, and social media links. This lets you get to know the vendors and their offerings before visiting the market, making your experience more personalized and enjoyable.

Android iOS

SoLo Funds

Accessing affordable loans can be daunting for many individuals, especially those with a low credit score or no credit history. This is where SoLo Funds comes in. SoLo Funds is an innovative platform that leverages technology and social networks to connect borrowers and lenders on fair terms that both parties can agree on.

The SoLo Funds platform provides an easy and hassle-free way for people who need short-term loans to access funds quickly without needing traditional loan applications and credit checks. Borrowers can specify the amount they need and the terms they want, and lenders can choose which loan requests they want to invest in based on their preferences.

With SoLo Funds, lenders can earn a reasonable return on their investment, while borrowers can access loans at a lower cost than traditional loans. Additionally, the platform ensures that borrowers and lenders are treated fairly and that all transactions are conducted transparently.

Android iOS

Editors' Recommendations