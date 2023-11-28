The best games on Meta Quest 3

VR headsets have become a successful niche for gamers who want to fully immerse themselves in their gaming experiences. There are plenty of options out there in terms of which headset you could go with, including Sony’s PSVR2 and Oculus, but the latest and greatest is the Meta Quest 3. This is the upgraded version of the already impressive Quest 2, and it not only boasts more powerful hardware, but also new features that can add even more immersion to games. This headset is fresh on the market, so if you picked one up and are looking for the best games to test it out, we’ve collected the best games for you to dive into.
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Red Matter 2
With an extremely unique setting of a dystopian cold war in space, Red Matter 2 is a mixture of puzzles and first-person shooting. Your ultimate goal as Sasha is to discover the hidden truth about the titular Red Matter while exploring the large open area with a jetpack for traversal. The mixture of all the different puzzle types, plus satisfying combat and exploration, all serve to engross you in this tale about reality, destiny, and morality.
Tetris Effect: Connected
Beat Saber
Pavlov VR
