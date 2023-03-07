 Skip to main content
The best PSVR2 games

Sam Hill
By

The newest VR headset on the market, the PlayStation VR2 is packed full of top-of-the-line tech to make your gaming experience as immersive and comfortable as possible. But what are killer specs without fantastic games? PSVR2 has quite the library of great VR games already available, with more on the way. Whether you’re a VR expert looking to check out your favorite VR games on the latest headset or a newcomer diving into VR for the first time, you can’t go wrong with these steller titles on the PSVR2

Horizon Call of the Mountain
Horizon Call of the Mountain
3/5
T
Platforms PlayStation VR2
Genre Adventure
Developer Firesprite Ltd
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release February 22, 2023
Horizon Call of the Mountain is the PSVR2’s big launch title and the first spin-off for Sony’s Horizon series. This VR title is more of a Horizon-themed amusement park ride than a standalone Horizon adventure, but it’s still a very impressive new look into the series’ techno-dystopia and is a visual masterpiece.
Read our full Horizon Call of the Mountain review
Horizon Call of the Mountain - Teaser Trailer
Gran Turismo 7
Gran Turismo 7
80 %
4/5
E
Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2
Genre Racing, Simulator, Sport
Developer Polyphony Digital
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release March 04, 2022
We loved Gran Turismo 7 when it launched in 2022, and racing fans will love the additional subversiveness that comes with the VR version. Take a turn too wide and scrape against the wall? You’re going to feel those vibrations through the headset.
Read our full Gran Turismo 7 review
Gran Turismo 7 - Announcement Trailer | PS5
Fantavision 202X
Fantavision 202X
E
Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2
Genre Puzzle
Developer Cosmo Machia Inc.
Publisher Cosmo Machia Inc.
Release February 22, 2023
The PSVR2’s secret weapon is actually a sequel to an obscure PlayStation 2 launch game. Fantavision 202X is a firework puzzle game that really thrives in VR — it turns a pretty standard puzzle game into a cinematic experience where you will feel like “a conductor crafting a visual symphony.”
『FANTAVISION 202X』 - ゲームプレイトレーラー
Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil Village
84 %
3/5
M
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, PlayStation VR2
Genre Shooter, Adventure
Developer Capcom Development Division 1, Capcom
Publisher Capcom
Release May 06, 2021
Village isn’t the best entry in the long-running Resident Evil series, but it’s still a blast in VR. Resident Evil Village works best when it’s serving up atmospheric exploration that cleverly expands on the franchise’s puzzle box roots. Strap on your headset and try to survive.
Read our full Resident Evil Village review
Resident Evil Village - Special Developer Message
Among Us VR
Among Us VR
T
Platforms Meta VR, SteamVR, PlayStation VR, Meta Quest, Meta Quest 2
Genre Strategy, Indie
Developer Innersloth
Release November 10, 2022
Among Us VR is the best version of the multiplayer astronaut whodunit. Jump on to the original space station with your crew, complete your tasks, and try to avoid being taken out by the deadly imposter. The VR first-person-POV will have you constantly looking over your shoulder and adds a stressful element to the joyful little party game.
Among Us VR Announcement Trailer l Meta Quest
Moss: Book II
Moss: Book II
4/5
E10
Platforms SteamVR, PlayStation VR, Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR2
Genre Platform, Puzzle, Adventure
Developer Polyarc Games
Publisher Polyarc Games
Release March 31, 2022

Moss: Book II feels like it was built to run on the PSVR2. The award-winning title is an excellent adventure game filled with clever puzzle platforming, rewarding exploration, and easy-to-grasp combat that puts it on par with the greats of its genre. The VR element only enhances the experience.

Read our full Moss: Book II review
Moss: Book II - Announce Trailer | PS VR
Tetris Effect
Tetris Effect
88 %
E
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, SteamVR, PlayStation VR, Meta Quest, Meta Rift, PlayStation VR2
Genre Music, Puzzle
Developer Resonair, Monstars Inc.
Publisher Enhance
Release November 09, 2018
Tetris needs no introduction — it is one of the most iconic video games of all time. But the latest VR version is something else entirely. Tetris Effect is a trippy, cinematic version of the classic puzzler, complete with sizzling sound effects and smooth animations for each individual piece. You’ll never look at Tetris the same way again.
Tetris Effect - E3 2018 Announce Trailer | PS4
No Man's Sky
No Man's Sky
70 %
T
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, SteamVR, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Meta Rift, PlayStation VR2
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Adventure, Indie
Developer Hello Games
Publisher Hello Games, 505 Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release August 09, 2016

No Man’s Sky VR is an immersive experience that takes players on a journey through an endless universe of procedurally generated planets, creatures, and space anomalies. This game is a great example of the possibilities of VR, allowing players to feel like they are actually exploring the vastness of space. The game’s mechanics, such as flying spacecraft and discovering new worlds, will take some getting used to in VR form, but it’s totally worth it.

Kayak VR: Mirage
Kayak VR: Mirage
E
Platforms Windows Mixed Reality, Meta VR, SteamVR, Meta Rift, PlayStation VR2
Genre Racing, Simulator, Sport, Indie, Arcade
Developer Better Than Life
Publisher Better Than Life
Release February 22, 2022
A kayaking simulator might not have been at the top of your to-play list on your new $550 Vr headset, but we’re here to tell you that it needs to be. It’s a surprisingly robust showcase of what the PSVR2 is capable of, both in terms of visuals and its controls. Part fitness game, part National Geographic documentary, this title is a worthwhile VR experience despite it not being a typical game subject.
Kayak VR: Mirage Announcement Trailer

What the Bat?
What the Bat?
E
Platforms SteamVR, Meta Quest, Meta Quest 2
Genre Simulator, Sport, Indie
Developer Triband
Publisher Triband
Release November 17, 2022

What the Bat? isn’t the most impressive VR experience, but it brings a comical and whimsical experience to the PSVR2 that you just won’t find with other titles. With baseball bats for hands, players must attempt to hit home runs, herd sheep, and work as museum security, among other simple but wacky tasks. 

What The Bat Reveal Trailer

Demeo
Demeo
E10
Platforms Meta VR, SteamVR, PlayStation 5, Meta Quest, Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR2
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Adventure, Indie, Card & Board Game
Developer Resolution Games
Publisher Resolution Games
Release May 06, 2021

Demeo is a VR gem that brings the tactile experience of table-top RPG gaming to virtual reality. With its turn-based mechanics and co-op capabilities, it’s an immersive and strategic adventure for up to four players.

Demeo | Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Ragnarock
Ragnarock
95 %
T
Platforms Meta VR, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR2
Genre Music, Racing, Sport, Indie, Arcade
Developer WanadevStudio
Publisher WanadevStudio
Release July 15, 2021

Ragnarock is a rhythm game that has players riding on the back of a Viking longship and drumming along to a killer metal soundtrack to keep the crew paddling. This is the best game outright that pushes the limits of the PSVR2’s audio capabilities.

Ragnarock - Official Trailer

Editors' Recommendations

Xbox Game Pass new games: what’s new and what’s leaving in March 2023
Sam Hill
By Sam Hill
March 3, 2023
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty characters

While Microsoft was been hit with criticism for the Xbox Series X's slow-growing exclusive lineup -- several highly anticipated titles like Bethesda's Starfield and co-op shooter Redfall have been pushed to later in 2023 -- the company is still delivering one of the best deals in gaming: Xbox Game Pass.

Game Pass gives gamers access to a massive library of games that includes throwback hits, brand new titles on release day, and indie darlings. These games can be played on Xbox consoles, PC, mobile, and even Steam Deck.

Read more
The Meta Quest Pro and Quest 2 are getting big price cuts this month
Tomas Franzese
By Tomas Franzese
March 3, 2023
A model poses with a Meta Quest Pro over a colorful background.

Meta revealed that it is bringing down the price of some of its most expensive VR headsets. The Meta Quest Pro will now cost $1,000 instead of $1,500, while the 256 GB model of the Meta Quest 2 will drop in price from $500 to $430.

This news was announced in a blog post, where Meta gave its reasoning for the price drop. "Our goal has always been to create hardware that’s affordable for as many people as possible to take advantage of all that VR has to offer," it explains. "While we aren’t lowering the price of Meta Quest 2’s 128GB SKU, a new lower price for 256GB of storage will let even more people feel the joy of fully immersive games and experiences. Similarly, by lowering the price of Meta Quest Pro, we’re making our industry-leading Meta Reality technology and Infinite Display optical stack available to even more businesses and professionals around the world."

Read more
The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games: 2023 and beyond
Sam Hill
Joseph Yaden
By Sam Hill and Joseph Yaden
March 2, 2023
Pikmin 4 release date

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles Nintendo has ever produced, with a wide variety of games to choose from and plenty of unique features. We’ve already gotten to play new entries across the Zelda, Super Mario, and Pokémon series on Nintendo Switch, but there are still plenty of great games on the way for the hybrid console. These include exclusive games developed internally by Nintendo, as well as third-party titles and ports also available on other platforms.

There are lots of games to look forward to on the platform. These are the best upcoming Nintendo Switch games for 2023 and beyond.

Read more