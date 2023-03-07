The best PSVR2 games

The newest VR headset on the market, the PlayStation VR2 is packed full of top-of-the-line tech to make your gaming experience as immersive and comfortable as possible. But what are killer specs without fantastic games? PSVR2 has quite the library of great VR games already available, with more on the way. Whether you’re a VR expert looking to check out your favorite VR games on the latest headset or a newcomer diving into VR for the first time, you can’t go wrong with these steller titles on the PSVR2
Moss: Book II feels like it was built to run on the PSVR2. The award-winning title is an excellent adventure game filled with clever puzzle platforming, rewarding exploration, and easy-to-grasp combat that puts it on par with the greats of its genre. The VR element only enhances the experience.
No Man’s Sky VR is an immersive experience that takes players on a journey through an endless universe of procedurally generated planets, creatures, and space anomalies. This game is a great example of the possibilities of VR, allowing players to feel like they are actually exploring the vastness of space. The game’s mechanics, such as flying spacecraft and discovering new worlds, will take some getting used to in VR form, but it’s totally worth it.
What the Bat? isn’t the most impressive VR experience, but it brings a comical and whimsical experience to the PSVR2 that you just won’t find with other titles. With baseball bats for hands, players must attempt to hit home runs, herd sheep, and work as museum security, among other simple but wacky tasks.
Demeo is a VR gem that brings the tactile experience of table-top RPG gaming to virtual reality. With its turn-based mechanics and co-op capabilities, it’s an immersive and strategic adventure for up to four players.
Ragnarock is a rhythm game that has players riding on the back of a Viking longship and drumming along to a killer metal soundtrack to keep the crew paddling. This is the best game outright that pushes the limits of the PSVR2’s audio capabilities.
Editors' Recommendations
- Final Fantasy 16: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
- The best free FPS games you can play right now
- The best Xbox Series X games for 2023
- The best RPGs for iPhone and iPad in 2023: our 16 favorite games
- The best games on Xbox Game Pass for right now (March 2023)