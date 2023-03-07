The best PSVR2 games

While Microsoft was been hit with criticism for the Xbox Series X's slow-growing exclusive lineup -- several highly anticipated titles like Bethesda's Starfield and co-op shooter Redfall have been pushed to later in 2023 -- the company is still delivering one of the best deals in gaming: Xbox Game Pass.

Game Pass gives gamers access to a massive library of games that includes throwback hits, brand new titles on release day, and indie darlings. These games can be played on Xbox consoles, PC, mobile, and even Steam Deck.