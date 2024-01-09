These are the best and coolest tablets of CES 2024

The Consumer Electronics Show — better known as CES — has started, and it brings us the latest innovations in technology, including the newest tablets.

Though most of the attention during CES is on bigger products, there’s still plenty to look forward to in the tablet world. Here are the best ones we’ve found so far at CES 2024.

Lenovo Tab M11

Lenovo is launching the Tab M11, a tablet that’s designed for entertainment and education. It’s the tablet that Lenovo hopes is the go-to “me time” device for both students and movie connoisseurs, as well as artists.

The Lenovo Tab M11 comes equipped with the Lenovo Tab Pen, which is a stylus that provides an uncompromised writing, drawing, and scribbling experience for everyone, from amateurs to pros alike. It also comes with preloaded premium software to enhance overall usability: Nebo converts handwriting into text, MyScript Calculator 2 helps solve equations and functions in real time, and WPS Office lets users view and edit documents with ease.

The Tab M11 can also split into two screens for multitasking — for example, notetaking or drawing while watching videos. It also has a reading mode where you can switch between chromatic and mono views.

Lenovo Tab M11 has a bright and vivid 11-inch screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It supports Netflix HD and has quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has a MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor and starts at 4GB RAM, which is upgradeable to 8GB, and either 64GB or 128GB storag,e with the option for more through an expandable SD card slot.

With a 7,040mAh battery, the Lenovo Tab M11 will last up to 10 hours while streaming video or all day while notetaking. It has 15-watt wired fast charging.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid

Lenovo takes things a step further with the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid. This is a 2-in-1 laptop and tablet device that can switch between both forms seamlessly.

With the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, you get a Microsoft Windows laptop base system and a tablet, all in one device. You can use them separately as two devices or as a singular laptop. This means you can switch between both Windows and Android without skipping a beat. It is designed for media content creators, designers, logistics professionals, financial analysts — anyone who could benefit from dual functionality.

On the laptop front, it has a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, and you can detach the tablet part and just use the Hybrid Station for an external display if needed. You have an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage, as well as Windows 11. For the Hybrid Tab, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It’s equipped with Android 13.

You can stream Android applications on the laptop with a picture-in-picture window that is high quality and low latency. The Tablet with Keyboard Hybrid Station can also act as a keyboard and ClickPad, so you can be productive or entertained via the Android ecosystem with extended battery life.

This is a great product if you need both a laptop and a tablet in one. It’s definitely unique and offers the best of both worlds.

TCL NxtPaper 14 Pro

TCL has also unveiled its next slate of NxtPaper tablets at CES 2024, and they’re shaping up to be some great options in the future.

The new NxtPaper tablets feature NxtPaper 3.0 technology, which provides a full-color, paper-like experience while continuing to retain the benefits of traditional LCD screens. This new version of NxtPaper display technology has Circularly Polarized Light (CPL) screens that mimic the “emission/reflection/refraction” path of natural light. The result? A visual experience similar to reading books under natural light, which equates to extra eye comfort and a screen that is even more paper-like.

The NxtPaper 14 Pro offers a 14-inch display and plenty of robust functionality. But it also prioritizes physical health with CPL and DC dimming for an even more eye-friendly viewing experience.

And since it is designed for reading, it has a 3-in-1 VersaView UI for a comfortable experience that is like reading paper, as well as a classic black-and-white aesthetic. This eliminates the need for a separate e-reader, as the NxtPaper UI can seamlessly switch between standard tablet and color paper or ink paper modes with a dedicated button on the hardware.

The TCL NxtPaper 14 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The battery is also impressive at 12,000mAh with 33W wired charging speeds.

TCL Tab 10 NxtPaper 5G

The other NxtPaper tablet option is the TCL Tab 10 NxtPaper 5G. As the name implies, this one features 5G connectivity to help you stay connected no matter where you want to use the tablet.

The 10.4-inch NxtPaper screen provides a comfortable reading experience and is easy to read. It has features to further reduce eye strain and fatigue. But it doesn’t compromise on specs either. The 10-inch display has a sharp 2K resolution, and it comes with Android 14. Though TCL does not specify exactly which processor is inside, it’s at least an octa-core chip.

