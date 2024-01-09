 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

These are the best and coolest tablets of CES 2024

Christine Romero-Chan
By
CES Las Vegas
David McNew / Getty Images
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

The Consumer Electronics Show — better known as CES — has started, and it brings us the latest innovations in technology, including the newest tablets.

Though most of the attention during CES is on bigger products, there’s still plenty to look forward to in the tablet world. Here are the best ones we’ve found so far at CES 2024.

Recommended Videos

Lenovo Tab M11

Someone holding the Lenovo Tab M11.
Digital Trends

Lenovo is launching the Tab M11, a tablet that’s designed for entertainment and education. It’s the tablet that Lenovo hopes is the go-to “me time” device for both students and movie connoisseurs, as well as artists.

Related

The Lenovo Tab M11 comes equipped with the Lenovo Tab Pen, which is a stylus that provides an uncompromised writing, drawing, and scribbling experience for everyone, from amateurs to pros alike. It also comes with preloaded premium software to enhance overall usability: Nebo converts handwriting into text, MyScript Calculator 2 helps solve equations and functions in real time, and WPS Office lets users view and edit documents with ease.

The Tab M11 can also split into two screens for multitasking — for example, notetaking or drawing while watching videos. It also has a reading mode where you can switch between chromatic and mono views.

Lenovo Tab M11 has a bright and vivid 11-inch screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It supports Netflix HD and has quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has a MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor and starts at 4GB RAM, which is upgradeable to 8GB, and either 64GB or 128GB storag,e with the option for more through an expandable SD card slot.

With a 7,040mAh battery, the Lenovo Tab M11 will last up to 10 hours while streaming video or all day while notetaking. It has 15-watt wired fast charging.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid.
Digital Trends

Lenovo takes things a step further with the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid. This is a 2-in-1 laptop and tablet device that can switch between both forms seamlessly.

With the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, you get a Microsoft Windows laptop base system and a tablet, all in one device. You can use them separately as two devices or as a singular laptop. This means you can switch between both Windows and Android without skipping a beat. It is designed for media content creators, designers, logistics professionals, financial analysts — anyone who could benefit from dual functionality.

On the laptop front, it has a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, and you can detach the tablet part and just use the Hybrid Station for an external display if needed. You have an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage, as well as Windows 11. For the Hybrid Tab, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It’s equipped with Android 13.

You can stream Android applications on the laptop with a picture-in-picture window that is high quality and low latency. The Tablet with Keyboard Hybrid Station can also act as a keyboard and ClickPad, so you can be productive or entertained via the Android ecosystem with extended battery life.

This is a great product if you need both a laptop and a tablet in one. It’s definitely unique and offers the best of both worlds.

TCL NxtPaper 14 Pro

The TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro Android tablet on display at CES 2024.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

TCL has also unveiled its next slate of NxtPaper tablets at CES 2024, and they’re shaping up to be some great options in the future.

The new NxtPaper tablets feature NxtPaper 3.0 technology, which provides a full-color, paper-like experience while continuing to retain the benefits of traditional LCD screens. This new version of NxtPaper display technology has Circularly Polarized Light (CPL) screens that mimic the “emission/reflection/refraction” path of natural light. The result? A visual experience similar to reading books under natural light, which equates to extra eye comfort and a screen that is even more paper-like.

The NxtPaper 14 Pro offers a 14-inch display and plenty of robust functionality. But it also prioritizes physical health with CPL and DC dimming for an even more eye-friendly viewing experience.

And since it is designed for reading, it has a 3-in-1 VersaView UI for a comfortable experience that is like reading paper, as well as a classic black-and-white aesthetic. This eliminates the need for a separate e-reader, as the NxtPaper UI can seamlessly switch between standard tablet and color paper or ink paper modes with a dedicated button on the hardware.

The TCL NxtPaper 14 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The battery is also impressive at 12,000mAh with 33W wired charging speeds.

TCL Tab 10 NxtPaper 5G

The TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G on display at CES 2024.
The TCL TAB 10 NxtPaper 5G on display at CES 2024. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The other NxtPaper tablet option is the TCL Tab 10 NxtPaper 5G. As the name implies, this one features 5G connectivity to help you stay connected no matter where you want to use the tablet.

The 10.4-inch NxtPaper screen provides a comfortable reading experience and is easy to read. It has features to further reduce eye strain and fatigue. But it doesn’t compromise on specs either. The 10-inch display has a sharp 2K resolution, and it comes with Android 14. Though TCL does not specify exactly which processor is inside, it’s at least an octa-core chip.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
You should pay attention to TCL’s two new Android tablets
A close-up render of the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro tablet.

During CES 2024 in Las Vegas, TCL unveiled two new tablets: the TCL NxtPaper 14 Pro and Tab 10 NxtPaper 5G.

Both devices feature the company’s recently announced TCL NxtPaper 3.0 technology. This isn't the first time we've seen NxtPaper technology from TCL, but the 3.0 version has some pretty promising upgrades.
What's new with NxtPaper 3.0
TCL has improved its popular display technology with the release of TCL NxtPaper 3.0. This technology provides a full-color, paper-like experience while retaining the benefits of traditional LCD screens. The latest version has Circularly Polarized Light (CPL) screens, which mimic natural light’s “emission/reflection/refraction” path. This feature creates a visual experience similar to reading books under natural light, resulting in extra eye comfort and a more paper-like screen.

Read more
The 12 best smart wallets in 2024
Man putting smart wallet in his pocket.

Even though Apple Wallet and Google Wallet are becoming the rage, they haven't yet completely eliminated the need to carry a physical wallet. Sure, these technologies are great at handling payment and loyalty cards, but digital IDs are still in the very early stages, and it will likely be years before you can leave your driver's license at home. As such, it's still a great idea to carry a physical wallet. And if you're doing that, you may as well make sure it's one of the best smart wallets out there.

Fortunately, physical wallets have gotten much smarter than the simple billfolds of yesteryear. At the very least, modern smart wallets ensure that your contactless payment cards are securely held and shielded against digital pickpocketing, where thieves can surreptitiously scan and copy your credit card just by bumping up against you on a crowded street or transit terminal.

Read more
One of my favorite iPhone accessories just made a comeback
Mophie Juice Pack on an iPhone 15 Pro.

Mophie, a brand known for its mobile power accessories, has announced the return of the fan-favorite Juice Pack case for the iPhone at CES 2024. Yes, the Juice Pack is back.

Mophie was the first officially Apple-certified battery case maker and has been around since the very first iPhone. Mophie was acquired by Zagg in 2016. It’s gone through a few variations over time, with the Juice Pack Air and Juice Pack Access in 2019, and then it disappeared for a while. It didn’t help that Apple had its own Battery Case for a while that's now discontinued, but Mophie is making a comeback with the Juice Pack.

Read more