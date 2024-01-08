 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

You should pay attention to TCL’s two new Android tablets

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
A close-up render of the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro tablet.
TCL
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

During CES 2024 in Las Vegas, TCL unveiled two new tablets: the TCL NxtPaper 14 Pro and Tab 10 NxtPaper 5G.

Both devices feature the company’s recently announced TCL NxtPaper 3.0 technology. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen NxtPaper technology from TCL, but the 3.0 version has some pretty promising upgrades.

Recommended Videos

What’s new with NxtPaper 3.0

TCL has improved its popular display technology with the release of TCL NxtPaper 3.0. This technology provides a full-color, paper-like experience while retaining the benefits of traditional LCD screens. The latest version has Circularly Polarized Light (CPL) screens, which mimic natural light’s “emission/reflection/refraction” path. This feature creates a visual experience similar to reading books under natural light, resulting in extra eye comfort and a more paper-like screen.

Related

On the software side, TCL has introduced an eye-care assistant that sends personalized reminders to users to encourage taking breaks during screen time or adjusting poor lighting conditions. This software aligns with expert recommendations for digital device usage and promotes healthy eye care practices.

Of TCL NxtPaper 3.0, Aaron Zhang, CEO of TCL Communication, explains: “Our innovation is about reshaping the integration of technology into everyday life, making it more organic and accessible.”

TCL NxtPaper 14 Pro

The TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro Android tablet on display at CES 2024.
The TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro Android tablet on display at CES 2024. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The TCL NxtPaper 14 Pro is a 14-inch tablet that offers robust functionality while prioritizing physical health. It features CPL and DC dimming, which provide an immersive, yet eye-friendly viewing experience.

The tablet also has a 3-in-1 VersaView UI that delivers the comfort of reading on paper and the classic aesthetic of a black-and-white user interface. This feature eliminates the need for an e-reader, as the TCL NxtPaper 14 Pro covers all aspects.

The TCL NxtPaper UI seamlessly switches between the standard tablet and color paper or ink paper modes through the dedicated NxtPaper key. It provides the best of both worlds thanks to its software/hardware-integrated technology.

In terms of specs, you’re looking at a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 12,000mAh battery with 33-watt wired charging. The 14-inch screen also boasts an impressive 2.8K resolution.

TCL Tab 10 NxtPaper 5G

The TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G on display at CES 2024.
The TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G on display at CES 2024. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The TCL Tab 10 NxtPaper tablet offers a range of features and capabilities to make your digital experience more enjoyable and convenient. With 5G connectivity, this 10-inch tablet allows for a continuous and seamless connection to the internet, making it easy for you to stay connected with your friends and family, browse video content, and indulge in light entertainment on the go. Whether traveling, waiting for an appointment, or simply lounging at home, the TCL Tab 10 NxtPaper has you covered.

One of the standout features of this tablet is its immersive reading experience. The 10.4-inch screen is designed to be comfortable and easy-to-read, with eye care features that help to reduce eye strain and fatigue. This makes it an excellent option for avid readers who want to enjoy their favorite books and magazines without straining their eyes or experiencing discomfort.

In addition to its reading features, the TCL Tab 10 NxtPaper also has respectable specifications.  The 10.4-inch screen has a 2K resolution, Android 14 is available out of the box, and it has an unnamed “octa-core processor.” The tablet is also designed to be lightweight and portable, making it easy to take with you wherever you go.

Prices and release dates for the two new TCL tablets haven’t been announced. Perhaps one or both will make our list of the year’s best tablets.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
There’s a big problem with Samsung’s new Android tablets
The back of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

“Android tablets are a lost cause.” I come across this recurring theme more often than I would like, but there’s some truth to it. As someone who pushes Android tablets as a daily workhorse, I’ve defended on numerous occasions how the ecosystem has matured over the past few years after Android 12L and foldable arrived on the scene.

But compared to the iPad, Android tablets keep falling short. With every brand trying to create its own unique software flavor for tablets that vary dramatically in terms of firepower, no two Android tablets seem to offer a uniform experience. iPads, on the other hand, do deliver experience uniformity irrespective of the screen size.

Read more
Who needs the Pixel Tablet? Amazon’s new Fire Max 11 looks great
Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet laying on a desk.

Amazon just announced a new tablet — and it's probably not what you were expecting. Amazon's latest foray into the Android tablet world is the Fire Max 11, and it aims to be far more premium and powerful than any of the company's previous offerings.

The announcement also comes at an interesting time. Google just opened preorders for the Pixel Tablet, the OnePlus Pad recently debuted to fairly good reviews, and rumors of new Samsung tablets are quickly picking up. But even with so much going on in the tablet space, the Fire Max 11 looks like it could make a compelling argument for itself.
The Fire Max 11 has a few surprise features

Read more
Don’t buy the Pixel Tablet; get this cheaper Android tablet instead
OnePlus Pad with official Stylo pencil stylus on a wooden table.

The market for Android tablets appears to be sinking, but the likes of the Pixel Tablet may have some role in salvaging it. The Pixel Tablet, launched last week -- exactly a year after it was first unveiled -- marks Google's reentry into the tablet segment after almost a decade.

While this development may help bring more manufacturers onto the scene, Google itself feels shy about making big claims about performance and productivity. Instead, the Pixel Tablet is projected as a mere hybrid upgrade to the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.

Read more