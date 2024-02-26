 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google just announced 8 big Android updates. Here’s what’s new

Nadeem Sarwar
By
A photo of many Android figurines on a white wall.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends
Mobile World Congress 2024
Read our complete coverage of Mobile World Congress

At Moblie World Congress (MWC ) 2024, Google is bringing a healthy bunch of new features to Android. In line with the AI push all across the industry, some notable AI-driven enhancements are on the table. There are also a handful of core Android features that sound practically amazing.

The first in line is Gemini. The generative AI chatbot recently got a standalone app for Android, and now it’s headed for the Google Messages app. Users can chat with Gemini directly in the messaging app and use its generative capabilities for a host of things, like drafting replies, refining a message, and more.

Summarization and one-tap response in Android Auto.
Google

Another feature that was showcased a while ago is finally ready for prime time. Android Auto is gaining support for message summarization for standalone texts and group chats, and it can also suggest replies. With a single tap, users will also be able to drop a message, start a call, and share an estimated arrival time. The idea is to deploy AI for crucial tasks so that it can minimize distractions while driving.

Recommended Videos

Lookout, an accessibility-centric feature for users with vision challenges, is also getting meaningful AI love. On Android phones, Lookout will now read AI-generated captions and descriptions for media content. For now, the AI boost to Lookout and Messages is limited to the English language.

Fitbit integration with Health Connect apps.
Google

Google Lens is getting TalkBack integration, which means what’s in the camera view will now be intelligently analyzed for details and read out loud. For example, users can point their camera at the urban view in front of them and hear details such as ratings, directions, and business hours, among other relevant details.

Related

Moving past the AI-driven improvements, we have an improvement to Google Docs that a lot of Workspace users — like me — are going to appreciate. On Android devices, users can now scribble using their finger or stylus to annotate documents.

Annotation in Google Docs.
Google

The Fitbit app will soon be home to data collected by other fitness apps compatible with the Health Connect system. Metrics like calories burnt, distance traveled, and step count, and others that were collected by other apps will be visible within the app’s Today tab.

Navigation on Wear OS.
Google

The Wear OS ecosystem is also getting some neat, functional tricks. Thanks to the Google Wallet app, users can now check their tickets, membership tokens, and boarding passes right on their smartwatches.

Passes and tickets on smartwatch.
Google

For folks who rely on their smartwatch for navigating, they can now get guided directions, check details like departure times, and even mirror the navigation steps visible on their phone straight to their smartwatch’s screen.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Google just redesigned one of its biggest apps, and it’s bad
Google Chat app on the Play Store.

Google Chat — Google's business-oriented messaging platform that is similar to Slack and Microsoft Teams — just got a big update for its Android and iOS apps. The update dramatically changes how you navigate the app and, uh, well, it sure is something.

Google Chat's mobile app used to be broken up into two pages: Chat (direct messages between you and other users) and Spaces (larger chat rooms for multiple people). As with most apps, you switched between these with a navigation bar at the bottom of your screen.

Read more
The Google Pixel 8 just got its first update. Here’s what’s new
Holding the Google Pixel 8 Pro in front of a bush.

Google has started seeding a new software update for its Pixel phones, which also happens to be the first one for its latest Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models The update notes don’t mention the arrival of any new features, but the update does fix crucial problems that users have been complaining about in online forums for months and apply to the Pixel 8 series as well as its predecessors.
At the top of the list is a solution for display- and graphics-related woes, including the problem of “a green flash when the display is turning off in certain conditions.” Google’s post mentions a specific scenario where the green screen issue appears, but users have been reporting it for a while.
Moreover, the “green goblin for Pixels” manifests itself in various ways. One user shared an image of the Pixel 8 Pro on Reddit with a vertical green line running across the screen. Others mention random screen flashing or a permanent tint on the panels, both partial and full-screen. The reports date back at least a couple of years and seem to affect phones as old as the Pixel 6 series. 

Previous

Read more
Don’t update your Pixel phone — a new Android update might break it
Android 14 logo on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Android 14 introduced a host of convenient additions to Google’s Pixel phones, but a recent minor update has utterly broken the storage system for some users. Specifically, owners of the Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, and Google Pixel 6a who run multiple profiles on their phones are reporting that their phones no longer have access to the storage pipeline for the main profile.

That means users are locked out of accessing the stored media and find themselves unable to add new files as well. A few users have reported on Reddit and Google’s official community forum that they can’t even click images using the camera app because it flashes an insufficient storage warning message. A few others say trying to install an APK package also returns a similar storage writing roadblock.

Read more