A new Google Pixel 8a leak just revealed three huge upgrades

Joe Maring
By
The Google Pixel 7a in a person's hand.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We’re likely just a couple of months away from Google’s next big smartphone release — the Google Pixel 8a. Thanks to a new report revealing a few of the Pixel 8a’s possible specifications, it looks like Google’s next budget phone should give us some big hardware upgrades.

We’ll start with the chipset. According to the report from Android Authority, the Pixel 8a will be powered by Google’s Tensor G3 chip. This has been the assumed chip of choice for the Pixel 8a, but it’s still reassuring to have it reiterated in this report. Although not the best mobile platform out there, the Tensor G3 proved to be a significant upgrade over the Tensor G2 (the chip inside the Google Pixel 7a) when it debuted in the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro last October.

But that’s not the most interesting part of this report. It goes on to claim that the Google Pixel 8a will retain the 6.1-inch display size of the Pixel 7a, but have an improved 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the Pixel 8a is also said to have an upgraded brightness of 1,400 nits. For reference, the Pixel 7a has a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of brightness. The resolution is expected to remain the same at 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Something that is reportedly not changing is the camera setup. Like the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 8a should have the same 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 for its main camera. It’ll also retain the 13MP ultrawide camera and 12MP selfie camera.

Possible renders showing the Google Pixel 8a.
Smart Prix

Last, but certainly not least, it looks like a lot more people will be able to buy the Pixel 8a this year. In addition to the 21 markets the Pixel 7a is already available in, the Pixel 8a will reportedly expand to 10 additional countries — including the Czech Republic, Finland, Poland, and others.

The Google Pixel 7a remains one of the more interesting budget smartphones available on the market. If the Pixel 8a improves on its formula with a more powerful and efficient chip, substantial display upgrades, and wider availability, that sounds like a recipe for success. Whether Google can deliver these improvements while retaining the same $499 price remains to be seen, but if it can, we could be in for something special.

The Google Pixel 8a is expected to be announced on May 14 during Google I/O 2024.

