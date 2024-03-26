The Galaxy S24 just got a big camera update. Here’s what’s new

Samsung Galaxy S24 owners just received some great news. Samsung recently released an April software update that addresses various camera issues. Unfortunately, this update is only available in South Korea, but according to information posted on the Samsung Korea forum, it is expected to be released in other regions soon.

Firmware version S928NKSU1AXCA is almost 800MB in size. It includes improvements for lowlight images and image colors in Samsung’s Expert RAW app, improved text clarity when zooming in photo mode, and support for 480 x 480 resolution when recording Instant Slow-Mo videos. The Galaxy S24 update for April builds on the improvements from the previous February release, which included enhanced zoom, portrait mode, night mode, and rear camera video capture capabilities.

Recommended Videos

Samsung launched its latest flagship phone lineup earlier this year. It consists of two standard models, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra. They are among our favorite phones of the year.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus boast a 50-megapixel main rear camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. Both phones also have a 12MP selfie camera. The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s quad-lens rear camera system features a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, two 10MP telephoto sensors, and a 12MP front camera.

Although this latest update from Samsung doesn’t revolutionize the S24’s camera system, any improvements are always good to see. These upgrades to the Expert RAW app are great news for people who take their photography seriously, while better zooming and Slow-Mo video quality should be appreciated by everyone.

Samsung hasn’t said when this update is coming to U.S. Galaxy S24 handsets, but we imagine it’ll be soon.

Editors' Recommendations