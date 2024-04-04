 Skip to main content
A new version of the Samsung Galaxy S24 could be coming soon

Prakhar Khanna
By
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Mint Green color along with a coaster and leaf in the front.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Samsung could soon be adding a new phone to the flagship Galaxy S24 lineup. Following the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra from earlier this year, it looks like Samsung is getting ready to launch the Galaxy S24 FE.

According to a report from The Elec, Galaxy S24 FE’s driver chips are already in mass production by a Samsung supplier — hinting at an early release. For reference, the Galaxy S23 FE was announced in October 2023, but the report claims that the Galaxy S24 FE could launch this summer – between June and August. The report adds a vague number that Samsung is planning Galaxy S24 FE mass production “in the millions.”

The FE series is usually a toned-down version of the latest Galaxy S flagship but with a bigger display. Previously, an unreliable source claimed that the Galaxy S24 FE will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 (depending on the region) chipset. Historically, though, the FE series has featured a slightly older chip than its flagship counterparts.

With that in mind, we can speculate that the Galaxy S24 FE could be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 – giving the phone the latest processing chops without matching the prowess of the flagship S24 series. There’s very little else known about the Galaxy S24 FE.

The Galaxy S23 FE featured a bigger display, less capable cameras, a year older processor, and a bigger battery than the Galaxy S23. Similarly, you can expect the Galaxy S24 FE to offer a less premium build, triple rear cameras, a big battery, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Galaxy S24 FE is likely to go up against the OnePlus 12R and the upcoming Google Pixel 8a. It is expected to be priced around $600, which is $200 less than the Galaxy S24.

