ZTE has unveiled a bunch of new Nubia smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, which is being held in Barcelona, Spain. These devices are intended to be distributed in Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Each smartphone is designed to cater to a different type of consumer, including ZTE’s first flip smartphone.

Although we may not see these devices in the U.S. any time soon, it is an interesting look at what other companies across the water are doing in the Android landscape — and potentially a sign of what other manufacturers may be up to in the future. Let’s dig in.

Nubia Focus 5G Pro and Nubia 5G Series

Nubia has also introduced its new Focus 5G series, which brings its professional mobile photography technology to more affordable devices. The Nubia Focus 5G Pro has a flagship-level 108MP dual-camera system powered by Neovision and five focal lengths, while the Nubia Focus 5G has four. Each device offers multiple functionalities such as an in-sensor zoom algorithm, RAW super night mode, RAW HDR, and 4K video.

The Nubia Focus 5G Pro and Nubia Focus 5G come with 6.72-inch and 6.6-inch displays, respectively. Both displays have a 120Hz refresh rate for exceptional visual effects. They also feature a large 5000mAh battery with AI power-saving technology and DTS high-quality audio to provide smooth audio-visual and gaming experiences.

The Nubia Focus 5G series is powered by an octa-core 6nm 5G chip with a maximum frequency of 2.2GHz.

Nubia Flip 5G

ZTE’s first flip phone, the Nubia Flip 5G, features a flexible, foldable screen and a high-strength hinge for a seamless experience. It includes a 6.9-inch, 120Hz ultra-clear internal screen and a multifunctional external screen. The former provides access to different apps without unfolding the phone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1 chipset powers the new flip phone, which includes a 4310mAh battery.

Nubia Music

The Nubia Music smartphone is designed to deliver an outstanding audio experience. It comes with several audio-specific features that are not available on other models. One of its key features is the enhanced volume, which can be raised to 600% thanks to its more prominent speakers and AI-powered volume algorithm. The phone also includes two 3.5mm headphone jacks that allow for an immersive audio experience and easy music-sharing.

Nubia Neo 2 5G

Finally, the second-generation Nubia Neo 5G mobile phone is designed for gamers. It comes with dual customizable shoulder triggers for gaming, which are unique to this handset. The phone features a 6.72-inch 120Hz display on the front that provides an incredibly smooth and precise visual experience.

The new Neo 5G has a 6000mAh battery that supports 33-watt fast charging.

The new ZTE Nubia smartphones launch in just a few weeks worldwide at price points specific to the various regions.

