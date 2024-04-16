 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Heineken, the beer company, just launched a phone

Nadeem Sarwar
By
HMD's BORING PHONE.
HMD

What happens when Human Mobile Devices (HMD), Heineken beer, and a Boston-based streetwear brand named Bodega meet over some Lithium lager and discuss humanity’s unhealthy digital obsession? They make a phone. And they decide to call it the “Boring Phone.”

Is this just another attempt to capitalize on the latest dumb phone trend that even had The New Yorker spilling digital ink over it? Yes. Is it the most stunning retro-modern gizmo to come out after the Pocket Analogue, and will it make any nerd lose their sleep? Also yes.

Recommended Videos

It’s also transparent. Remember the Nothing Phone? This is The Boring Phone, sans any snazzy LED light strips. But there is so much going on here. Right underneath the cover screen of this glorious Nokia-wannabe flip phone, you can see a green motherboard. That color scheme blends perfectly with the green backlight of the screens, the one outside and the larger one inside. I won’t call it Heineken green, as much as I’d like to name-drop The Matrix here, because that’s what the green T9 keyboard screams.

Related

No features, just swag

HMD's Boring phone front and rear faces.
HMD

What’s the purpose of this phone? “Heineken and Bodega present a phone made to take you back to a time when smartphones weren’t a thing,” says Heineken. It wants you to communicate with friends using SMS instead of losing it over the green-blue bubble bias; no social media, no notification avalanche apps.

The Boring Phone wants you to revel in the monochrome joy of Quick Snake instead of screaming into the mic while playing Call of Duty with terribly skill-devoid teammates. It also hopes you will click wonderfully pixelated images of good moments with friends rather than obsess over things like exposure, life-like colors, etc.

The Boring Phone can also survive a few drops without cracking with an expensive thud like the modern-day iPhones. There are some neat features like speed dialing (which I forgot was even a thing once), design customization with 3D stickers, and the satisfaction of disconnecting calls with a snap.

HMD, Heineken, and Bodega's Boring Phone.
HMD

The phone was showcased at Milan Design Week, but it seems there is no sticker price for this one. Priceless, eh? “Devices will be given away to revelers around the world, so they can disconnect, reclaim quality time with friends, family and loved ones, and dial up their nights out,” says the company.

The whole idea behind the phone is to send a message that there’s life beyond smartphones. Sometimes, less digital engagement means more taste of reality. And what better way to accomplish that than a phone that does just the bare minimum? That’s the Boring Phone.

We don’t care about the specs here, and neither should the lucky few who score this phone.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
iPhone 16: news, rumored price, release date, and more
A person holding the Apple iPhone 15 Plus and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We're a few months removed from the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, so you know what that means: iPhone 16 rumors are in full force. Things are heating up, from design leaks and rumored specs to camera changes and more.

Read more
This Google Pixel 8a leak just spoiled everything about the phone
A person holding the Google Pixel 8, showing the back of the phone.

Previous leaked render of the Google Pixel 8a. Smart Prix

We are, in theory, only just over a month away from an official unveiling of Google's newest midrange smartphone, the Google Pixel 8a. However, it seems you won't have to wait until Google I/O 2024 to find out what Google has planned, as a leaker has just revealed everything we need to know about the latest entry in the Pixel roster.

Read more
Can you take a picture of the solar eclipse with your phone? Here’s how to do it
can you take a picture of the solar eclipse with your phone jongsun lee f pszo jee8 unsplash

There will be a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, in various states across the U.S. and provinces in Canada. This rare event can produce breathtaking images and videos using a smartphone.

However,  simply pointing your phone, such as an iPhone 15 or Samsung Galaxy S24, at the sky won't be enough to capture the beauty of this phenomenon. Here are steps to capture the total solar eclipse with your smartphone.
Where can you see the total solar eclipse?
A total solar eclipse is an astronomical event where the moon covers the entire sun. The upcoming event is scheduled for April 8 and will only be visible from a narrow path of areas that will experience totality.

Read more