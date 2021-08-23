Lenovo is pairing up with AT&T to release a pair of new connected laptops that leveragethe latest in wireless connectivity. The upcoming ThinkPad X13 5G and Lenovo 300e Chromebook feature AT&T’s LTE and 5G technology, respectively. The laptops also allow cross-platform integration so you can share files or send messages across all devices via Chrome OS on the 300e Chromebook or Windows 10 Pro on the ThinkPad X13.

The Lenovo 300e Chromebook LTE will feature 4G LTE on AT&T and sounds like a nice option for students’ computing needs. Available at just $11 a month on an installment plan, it is a student-friendly budget option.

The “budget” feel applies to some of the specs as well, including the screen, which is just an 11.6-inch HD touch display. The display does have Corning Gorilla Glass coating and promises durability. The Chromebook’s keyboard is spill-resistant also, which parents and teachers will appreciate.

The 300e features a convertible design so you can use it in both tablet and laptop mode. Its body is apparently lightweight and it should be easy to carry around. Lenovo’s upcoming Chromebook features a 47 wattt-hour battery, and the company promises that a charge will last long enough for you to go from home to school and back without worrying. It has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, so you can expect some limitations in terms of usage.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 features AT&T 5G technology and is advertised as a high-powered, 11th-gen Intel processor laptop packed into a lightweight chassis. It features a 57.4Wh battery, along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD that is apparently expansive enough to fit your documents, movies, music, and more. The X13 boasts a 13.3-inch display and weighs 2.96 pounds.

According to Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president of AT&T Mobility, “cellular connectivity [is] predicted to come in 25% of all laptops in the next three years.” Keeping this in mind, Lenovo’s upcoming laptops are aiming to deliver advanced options ahead of time.

Pre-orders for the ThinkPad X13 5G will begin on August 27, and it will be available to purchase online starting September 17. Pre-orders for the 300e Chromebook LTE will begin September 10 and it will be available for purchase online and in selected stores starting September 28. The 300e has a starting price of $420 and is available in gray, while you can get the X13 for $1,500 in black.

