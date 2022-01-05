  1. Mobile

Vivo’s V23 5G looks quite a lot like the iPhone 13

Andy Boxall
By

Vivo liked what Apple did with the iPhone 13’s squared-off body so much, it decided to have a go itself, and the result is the Vivo V23 5G. There aren’t many phones with flat sides, making it hard not to compare the V23’s design with the iPhone 13 (and iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 before it), but is there anything more to the phone?

The Vivo V23 5G launches alongside the Vivo V23 Pro, a higher specification device that doesn’t share the same flat-sided design, and instead goes for a super thin and light case. The V23 is similarly lightweight at just 179 grams, and also very thin at 7.39mm. However, the glossy, square sides make it slippery and quite uncomfortable to grip, accusations also raised against the iPhone 13.

Vivo V23 held in hand.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The V23 5G you see in our photos is the Sunshine Gold color, which sparkles and shifts in color when exposed to sunlight, and it’s very pretty indeed. The camera module isn’t pretty, though, and is a simple oblong block in the top corner with three cameras set inside it. A 64-megapixel main camera is joined by an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera, but it’s the selfie camera that impresses more.

Vivo V23 held in hand.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Inside a notch at the top of the 6.44-inch, 90Hz AMOLED screen is a 50MP main camera with an 8MP wide-angle camera, which is very similar to the system as found on the V23 Pro. It takes great photos and comes with masses of features, including 4K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps), and even a Night mode.

The V23 5G’s thin and light frame means Vivo couldn’t fit a large capacity battery, and it has to make do with a 4,200mAh cell, recharged using Vivo’s 44W fast charging system to reach 68% in 30 minutes. MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 processor comes with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, to provide the power.

1 of 3
Vivo V23 Pro and V23 screens.
Vivo V23 Pro (right) and V23 (left) Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo V23 sides.
Vivo V23 Pro (right) and V23 (left) Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo V23 back view.
Vivo V23 Pro (right) and V23 (left) Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Vivo doesn’t sell its phones in the U.S., but we expect the V23 5G to be available in China, India, and possibly parts of Europe as the company expands its markets over the coming months. The price has not been announced at the time of writing, but we expect it to compete with midrange Android phones. Vivo’s announcement comes amid a flood of other smartphone announcements as part of CES 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

The best monitors of CES 2022

Samsung ARK gaming monitor.

I don’t care if the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a laptop or a tablet — I just want one

Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming laptop.

Wemo expands its home security lineup with a smart video doorbell

The Wemo Video Doorbell works with HomeKit Secure Video.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is the new benchmark for 4K monitors — and I saw it

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor.

Sony unveils new PlayStation VR2 details and a Horizon VR game

PSVR 2 Controllers.

TikTok tests Twitter-like retweet feature for sharing videos

tiktok logos on microsoft logo

Samsung ARK is a rotating cockpit of monitor madness — and I want one now

samsung ark hands on review ces 2022 2

The Home Connectivity Alliance wants to bring you the smart home of your dreams

Samsung The Frame 55-inch

Samsung Freestyle is an $899 portable projector for the TikTok era

Samsung Freestyle projector.

James Webb Space Telescope successfully deploys its huge sunshield

A diagram of the James Webb Space Telescope.

OnePlus continues teasing the OnePlus 10 Pro, this time revealing top specs

oneplus 10 pro 5g specs ces 2022 camera close

iiRcade’s premium Dead Cells arcade cabinet is a thing of beauty

The top of iiRcade's Dead Cells arcade cabinet.

TP-Link enters U.S. smart home market with salvo of devices

Tapo C320WS security camera mounted outdoors with lights on.