Whether you want them or not, smart devices have finally moved into the bathroom. The Consumer Electronics Show is almost always a good showcase for out-there ideas, and CES 2019 was no exception, with a strange but also somehow totally predictable trend emerging: Smart toilets. That’s right, toilets with internet-connected features, voice assistants built in, and more. Here are the best smart toilets on display at this year’s show.

Toto Neorest NX2

best smart toilets ces 2019 hyperfocal 0

The Neorest NX2 intelligent toilet from plumbing giant Toto is a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree. The company says the rounded toilet is inspired by the “beauty of pebbles shaped by water over time,” which seems like an odd place to draw inspiration for something you sit on and dispense of waste in, but sure. The toilet features high-tech sensors that can automatically open and close the lid and flush the water. There’s a personal cleansing system integrated into the device that uses warm water, an air dryer, heated seat, and in-bowl deodorizer to make the venture to the bathroom as comfortable as possible. The Neorest NX2 also uses Actilight bowl-cleaning technology that mists the toilet with electrolyzed water to remove waste.

Kohler Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet

best smart toilets ces 2019 zac62915 rgb 3000x 300 720x720

Kohler’s Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet has a feature you never thought you needed (and maybe never will need): Alexa built right into the toilet. The Numi 2.0 is more of an experience than a toilet. It features high-quality speakers that you can use to play music or talk to Amazon’s voice assistant. The toilet also has lights built right into it that can set the mood or sync up to music that you’re listening to. You can get all of that for a cool $7,000.

Inubox

best smart toilets ces 2019 inubox open 720x720

Smart toilets aren’t just for people—your four-legged friends can get in on the act, too. Inubox is presenting itself as an all-in-one indoor toilet for dogs. It can sense when a dog has done its business, then automatically contain and bag up the waste while cleaning off the platform so the dog use it again. While Inubox isn’t on the market yet, the creators are getting ready to try to fund the first round of manufacturing the devices on Kickstarter.

LavvieBot

best smart toilets ces 2019 lavviebot litter box 7 1

While dogs don’t typically do their business inside, cats do. So why not a smart toilet for them, too? LavvieBot is an automated cat litter box that can clean up waste and refill the litter when the time comes. You’ll still have to clean out the device every couple weeks, but it buys you some more time if picking up after your pet is a dreaded chore. The box has a connected app that will let you know when your cat has used it, in case that’s information you need. LavvieBot will be launching in May 2019 on Indiegogo.

