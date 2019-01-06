Share

Cat lovers as well as electronics lovers will find something for them at CES 2019, as pet company PurrSong debuts a new smart cat litter box.

The new cat litter box, dubbed the LavvieBot, will automatically clean itself and refill litter. Anyone who has had to deal with the unpleasant task of emptying a litter box will appreciate the value in having that job done automatically. And it is important for your pet’s health too, as boxes which are not regularly cleaned can lead to your cat developing high levels of stress and urinary diseases.

Instead of manually sifting litter every day, the LavvieBot has a self-scooping mechanism which scoops waste out of the main box at an interval of your choosing, from between twenty minutes to one hour. When scooping has lowered the level of litter left in the box, then the autofilling mechanism kicks in to refill litter from the six and a half liter storage bin, meaning that the litter is always clean and ready for your cat to use. The company estimates that the LavvieBot will only need to be cleaned once every two to three weeks for a one cat household, which is half as often as other automatic litter systems.

As well as the litter tray, the box comes with the PurrSong App for Android and iOS which will send you updates on the state of your cat’s litter box… should that be a thing which you desire to be notified about. In fairness, this could be useful for pet owners who travel often, and the one-touch ordering of fresh cat litter like a single function Amazon Dash button could be useful for anyone who doesn’t want to lug heavy bags home from the grocery store.

The app also claims to be able to monitor your cat’s health by keeping track of its litter box use and weight changes, but how accurate or useful this monitoring will be remains to be seen. If you can’t wait to get your hands on an IoT cat box, then the LavvieBot will be launching in May 2019 on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform.