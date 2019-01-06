Digital Trends
D-Link shows off smart plugs and water sensor at CES 2019

AJ Dellinger
Smart appliances are everywhere now, but it’s not always practical to update to the latest and greatest –especially if you’re on a tight budget. You can add some modern functionality to your old, trusty appliances and other devices with smart plugs. At CES 2019, D-Link introduced new Wi-Fi smart plugs for both indoor and outdoor use so you can add connectivity features to any of your appliances.

D-Link’s new line of internet-connected plugs includes the Indoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug and the Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug, both of which can provide previously unattainable connectivity to any device that plugs into an outlet. According to D-Link, the plugs can integrate into mydlink, the company’s ecosystem for connected devices that allows you to control devices remotely from your phone. The plugs connect to your Wi-Fi network rather than a centralized hub so as long as your home network is online you’ll be able to communicate with your plugs and other devices.

d link smart plugs water sensor ces 2019 outdoor wi fi plug dsp w320

Through the mydlink app, you can set up all sorts of automated processes. You can switch the plugs on and off remotely, or you can schedule times for the plugs to activate. It’s an effective way to control your devices and minimize your electricity costs by turning off your devices when you aren’t using them. Even if you forget to flip the switch yourself, just turn it off from your phone or set up a time for it to shut down when you know you won’t be using it.

In addition to the smart plugs, D-Link is also rolling out a Wi-Fi Water Sensor. Designed to stay connected via mydlink, the sensor keeps a close eye on your water and prevents against any potential leaks. It runs on batteries so it can be placed just about anywhere, including under a water heater, the sink, or alongside pipes that would otherwise be hard to monitor.

d link smart plugs water sensor ces 2019 battery wi fi dch s161 copy

“The new integrations provide a versatile set of options for those with mydlink compatible products,” said Oscar Reyes, vice president of marketing, D-Link Systems, Inc. “With the new enhancements, it will be easier for people to connect their smart home by adding automation and additional security.”

The Wi-Fi Water Sensor will be available from D-Link starting during the first quarter of 2019 for $50. Both the indoor and outdoor smart plugs will be available during the second quarter of 2019, but no price has been announced.

