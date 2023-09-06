 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Emporia Smart Plugs are being recalled due to shock risk

Jon Bitner
By

If you purchased an Emporia Smart Plug between July 1, 2022, and August 1, 2023, there’s a good chance your product is defective. The company has issued a voluntary recall of smart plugs purchased from Amazon and the Emporia website during that period, as they may have a mechanical issue making them “potentially unsafe.”

The voluntary recall message sent out by Emporia notes that impacted customers are eligible for either a full refund or free replacement of their smart plugs. If your plugs are connected to the Emporia app, you’ll get a notification if you’re using a defective smart product.

The Emporia Smart Plug with a cable attached.
Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

“In cooperation with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Emporia is conducting a voluntary recall of their North American Smart Plugs because they aren’t adequately grounded and can pose an electric shock to the user,” reads a notification email from Emporia. “This recall only affects the 120V North American Smart Plugs purchased between July 1, 2022 and August 1, 2023; North American Smart Plugs purchased outside of these dates as well as the 240V EU and UK Smart Plugs are not affected.”

Related

To learn more about the recall, you can reach out to the toll-free Emporia support line at 844-367-6742. You can also visit emporiaenergy.com/recall. Emporia says that, to its knowledge, there have been “zero incidents” of injury or damage due to a faulty smart plug.

Recommended Videos

Our Emporia Smart Plug review found it to be an affordable product packed with useful energy-tracking features. If your plug isn’t affected by this voluntary recall, you should be fine to continue using it as normal. But if your smart plug is an impacted model, be sure to discontinue its use and reach out to Emporia for a new one (or a refund).

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
U.S. government to launch a new cybersecurity program for smart home devices in 2024
The US Cyber Trust Mark logo on an off-white background.

Smart home devices are only becoming more popular, and it seems they’ve now piqued the interest of the U.S. government. On July 18, the Biden administration announced a new cybersecurity certification and labeling program for smart devices that will help customers find devices that are “safer and less vulnerable to cyberattacks.”

The so-called U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program is intended to get manufacturers thinking more carefully about the cybersecurity of their products and ensure they’re safe for the general public to have in their homes. It’s not expected to roll out until 2024, but the program would cover a wide range of products, including smart refrigerators, smart microwaves, smart televisions, smart thermostats, fitness trackers, and more.

Read more
Can a smart sprinkler system help you use less water?
Rachio IRO smart sprinkler installed on wall.

Installing a smart sprinkler system is a great way to keep your yard green without much effort. They tend to carry hefty upfront fees, but once they're installed, it's hard to beat the convenience they offer. Aside from convenience, many smart sprinkler systems also claim to help you save water -- and if you're using less water, you're probably saving on your monthly water bills.

But can a smart sprinkler really help you use less water? And do they save you enough money to be worth the investment? Let's take a closer look to find out.
What is a smart sprinkler system?

Read more
Is a Roku Smart Home Subscription worth it?
roku is now in the home security business 3

Roku has started branching out into the smart home market, offering a variety of cameras, sensors, and other gadgets to help keep your home safe. The products are usable without a subscription, but opting for one of two Roku Smart Home Subscriptions will get you a few premium security features.

However, not every home needs to sign up for the plan, and the free plans might be more than adequate for most households. Here’s a closer look at the Roku Smart Home Subscriptions to see if you should sign up.
What is the Roku Smart Home Subscription?

Read more