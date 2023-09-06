Emporia Smart Plugs are being recalled due to shock risk

If you purchased an Emporia Smart Plug between July 1, 2022, and August 1, 2023, there’s a good chance your product is defective. The company has issued a voluntary recall of smart plugs purchased from Amazon and the Emporia website during that period, as they may have a mechanical issue making them “potentially unsafe.”

The voluntary recall message sent out by Emporia notes that impacted customers are eligible for either a full refund or free replacement of their smart plugs. If your plugs are connected to the Emporia app, you’ll get a notification if you’re using a defective smart product.

“In cooperation with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Emporia is conducting a voluntary recall of their North American Smart Plugs because they aren’t adequately grounded and can pose an electric shock to the user,” reads a notification email from Emporia. “This recall only affects the 120V North American Smart Plugs purchased between July 1, 2022 and August 1, 2023; North American Smart Plugs purchased outside of these dates as well as the 240V EU and UK Smart Plugs are not affected.”

To learn more about the recall, you can reach out to the toll-free Emporia support line at 844-367-6742. You can also visit emporiaenergy.com/recall. Emporia says that, to its knowledge, there have been “zero incidents” of injury or damage due to a faulty smart plug.

Our Emporia Smart Plug review found it to be an affordable product packed with useful energy-tracking features. If your plug isn’t affected by this voluntary recall, you should be fine to continue using it as normal. But if your smart plug is an impacted model, be sure to discontinue its use and reach out to Emporia for a new one (or a refund).

