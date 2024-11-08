 Skip to main content
Over 500,000 Govee space heaters recalled due to’ fire and burn hazards’

Multiple Govee space heaters on a stylized background.
It’s that time of year again, when families start pulling space heaters out of storage to combat the chilly weather. If you own a Govee space heater, however, it might be time to search for an alternative. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Govee have issued a voluntary recall for over 500,000 Govee and GoveeLife smart electric space heaters. These units do not comply with safety standard UL 1278, indicating a potential for overheating and fire risk from wireless controls.

The recall was issued by the agency on November 7. Impacted models include H7130, H7130101, H7131, H7132, H7133, H7134, and H7135. You’ll find these numbers printed on the label located on the bottom of the space heater. All space heaters also have the words “GoveeLife” or “Govee” on their side. If your space heater is affected, the CPSC recommends that you no longer use the device due to its potential fire risk. The agency also says you can contact Govee for a refund by navigating to the official Govee recall website.

Customers who purchased the device through Amazon likely received an email from Amazon’s customer service department about the recall. Be sure to read this email thoroughly to understand how to return or dispose of the heater. The majority of impacted models were sold on Amazon, the Govee Home App, and the TikTok Shop between September 2021 through September 2024.

According to the recall information, there have been a reported 113 incidents of overheating. This includes “seven reports of fires and one report of a minor burn injury.” So if you have one in your home, it’s imperative that you stop using it and seek a refund or replacement.

Space heater safety is paramount this time of year, as the devices are tied to over 20,000 fires annually. Along with removing recalled products from your home, be sure to take precautions while using the devices — such as turning them off when you go to sleep, never using them with extension cords, and ensuring nothing flammable is placed within their vicinity. Space heaters can be a great way to save money with your smart home this winter, but only when used properly.

